Paul Soriano to direct Marcos' 1st SONA

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 21, 2022 | 12:57pm
Director Paul Soriano with President Bongbong Marcos and Senator Mark Villar
MANILA, Philippines — Toni Gonzaga's husband, director Paul Soriano, will direct the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Bongbong Marcos on July 25.

According to an ABS-CBN report, Paul said he is honored to have the opportunity. 

“I am grateful and honored for this rare opportunity," Paul said. 

"Anytime the President needs me, I will deliver and do my best,” he added. 

Paul said that they will rehearse with the president on Sunday.

“It will be simple and traditional and will focus on his message," Paul said of how he plans to direct the SONA.

“The real challenge is for the public to hear him well. After all, this is a two-way process where listening skills is important to hear his message,” he added.  

Before Paul, directors Joyce Bernal and Brillante Mendoza were the SONA directors of Marcos' predecessor, President Rodrigo Duterte. 

