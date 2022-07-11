Krista Ranillo, husband get married again after 12 years of marriage

MANILA, Philippines — Twelve years since their Jewish-interfaith ceremony, Krista Ranillo and husband Niño Jefferson Lim once again tied the knot in a Catholic Church wedding.

According to a GMA News report, the wedding was held in St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church in Santa Clarita, California last Saturday.

The reception was attended by the couple's family and friends held in Bridgeport Clubhouse.

Krista was blooming in her off-shoulder gown while Niño wore Barong Tagalog.

Donita Rose, emcee of the wedding, took to her Instagram account to congratulate the couple.

"Congratulations @ninojeff on your church wedding! @kristaranillo was so funny from start to finish. This is it! Am so honored to emcee your very special day…and nervous," she wrote.

The couple first tied the knot in August 2010. They already have five children.

