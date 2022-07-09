Nadine Lustre to star in Mikhail Red thriller 'Deleter'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Nadine Lustre is set to appear in director Mikhail Red's upcoming techo-horror movie "Deleter."

The film will revolve around an online content moderator who deletes a suicide video created by her co-worker, but is unable to avoid her own troubled past.

Mikhail had told Variety that the Philippines is now considered the content moderation capital of the world, and he touched upon the traumatic, psychological and emotional distress moderators go through because of their troubling digital environment.

"This genre film attempts to unlock the dark secrets and consequences of their world, especially in a world where the truth is filtered and distortion is prevalent,” Mikhail added.

Starring with Nadine are McCoy de Leon and Louise delos Reyes. Apart from directing, Mikhail is co-writing the screenplay with his brother Nikolas.

Viva Films will be producing "Deleter" — McCoy and Louise are both Viva artists, Nadine is under her ex-boyfriend James Reid's label Careless — which had recent success with "On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets," "BuyBust" and "Sid & Aya: Not A Love Story."

Shooting is set to begin in August, in the hopes that a completed cut can be presented by the end of 2022 for submission to several film festivals.

Mikhail is freshly coming from his latest film "Arisaka" premiering at a number of film festivas worldwide and a Netflix release. His previous films include "Block Z," "Dead Kids," "Eerie" and the critically-acclaimed "Birdshot."

Nadine returned from a three-year break from film when she starred in "Greed" earlier this year opposite Diego Loyzaga. Her prior lead appearances were for 2019's "Indak" and "Ulan" and 2018's "Never Not Love You," all of them produced by Viva.

