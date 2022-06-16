^

Nadine Lustre reunites with ex James Reid at fashion ball wearing scorpion gown

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
June 16, 2022 | 8:55am
Nadine Lustre is wearing a Job Dacon couture for MEGA Fashion Ball
Nadine Lustre via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Ex-couple James Reid and Nadine Lustre attended a fashion event together last Sunday, giving their die-hard JaDine fans a lovely surprise.

The former love team dubbed as JaDine attended the MEGA Ball 2022 with their friends and fellow Careless Music artists.

Nadine channeled her inner goddes in a couture by Filipino fashion designer Job Dacon: a black gown with golden scorpion detail in front. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ???? ???? (@nadine)

James, on the other hand, wore a maroon velvet ensemble.

The two broke up in 2019 after three years of relationship, and went public about their separation in 2020.

RELATED: 'There's so much more I can offer': Nadine Lustre ready for sexy roles

