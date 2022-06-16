Nadine Lustre reunites with ex James Reid at fashion ball wearing scorpion gown

Nadine Lustre is wearing a Job Dacon couture for MEGA Fashion Ball

MANILA, Philippines — Ex-couple James Reid and Nadine Lustre attended a fashion event together last Sunday, giving their die-hard JaDine fans a lovely surprise.

The former love team dubbed as JaDine attended the MEGA Ball 2022 with their friends and fellow Careless Music artists.

Nadine channeled her inner goddes in a couture by Filipino fashion designer Job Dacon: a black gown with golden scorpion detail in front.

James, on the other hand, wore a maroon velvet ensemble.

Our #JaDine hearts! James Reid and Nadine Lustre caught on cam at #TheMEGABall!



— ABS-CBN Entertainment (@ABSCBN) June 12, 2022

The two broke up in 2019 after three years of relationship, and went public about their separation in 2020.

