^

Entertainment

Exes James Reid, Nadine Lustre 'still very close,' collaborate with Liza Soberano

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 8, 2022 | 4:38pm
Exes James Reid, Nadine Lustre 'still very close,' collaborate with Liza Soberano
JaDine
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-singer James Reid teased an upcoming mixtape featuring Liza Soberano and ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre. 

James told Push in an interview that his EP (extended play) is scheduled to be released in September. 

"It's been a while since I released a collection of songs. And I think it's a very different sound from what everyone is used to," he said. 

"I've been able to work with a lot of big, well-known producers in LA to help me make these tracks so I'm very excited," he added. 

He also confirmed a song in collaboration with Nadine and Liza. 

“A lot of different collaborations like, for example, you’ll hear a song with me, Nadine and Liza in one track. So it’s very unique and one-of-a-kind collaboration in the mixtape,” he said. 

James also said that all is well between him and Nadine after their breakup. 

“We're still very close. And, we're still working very closely together as well," he said. 

RELATEDLiza Soberano shares why she signed with James Reid's Careless Music

JAMES REID

LIZA SOBERANO

NADINE LUSTRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Pure evil': Janno Gibbs calls out post suggesting Aquino family cursed

'Pure evil': Janno Gibbs calls out post suggesting Aquino family cursed

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Comedian Janno Gibbs called the attention of social media site Facebook for allowing inhumane posts.
Entertainment
fbtw
Former Viva Hot Babe is now a CEO

Former Viva Hot Babe is now a CEO

By Bot Glorioso | 18 hours ago
She may have been absent from the entertainment scene for several years now, but Rachel Villanueva, known as Viva Hot Babe...
Entertainment
fbtw
2 Darnas revealed in first 'Darna' TV series trailer

2 Darnas revealed in first 'Darna' TV series trailer

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
After a long wait, “Mars Ravelo's Darna” is set to take flight with the release of the official trailer last...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hipon Girl likened to Miss Universe winner with&nbsp;show-stopping Binibining Pilipinas walk

Hipon Girl likened to Miss Universe winner with show-stopping Binibining Pilipinas walk

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 hours ago
The Herlene Nicole Budol that spectators saw during the recent Binibining Pilipinas 2022 press presentation at Novotel Manila...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hipon Girl likened to Miss Universe winner with&nbsp;show-stopping Binibining Pilipinas walk

Hipon Girl likened to Miss Universe winner with show-stopping Binibining Pilipinas walk

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 hours ago
The Herlene Nicole Budol that spectators saw during the recent Binibining Pilipinas 2022 press presentation at Novotel Manila...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Marvel goes full metal: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' review

Marvel goes full metal: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Everyone's favorite Norse god embarks on a journey of self-discovery as Chris Hemsworth once again picks up the mantle of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 reveals 1st 4 entries

Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 reveals 1st 4 entries

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) executive committee has announced earlier today the first four entries in the annual...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Stressed talaga ako': Pauleen Luna recalls courtship with Vic Sotto

'Stressed talaga ako': Pauleen Luna recalls courtship with Vic Sotto

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
TV host Pauleen Luna recalled how husband Vic Sotto courted her, saying it was "weird" at that time. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista bonds with 'Emily in Paris' stars at Olivier Rousteing's Jean Paul Gaultier show

Heart Evangelista bonds with 'Emily in Paris' stars at Olivier Rousteing's Jean Paul Gaultier show

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista attended a fashion show with Netflix series "Emily in Paris" actresses Camille Raza and Ashley...
Entertainment
fbtw
Spice Girls, including Victoria Beckham, to reunite at Gerri Halliwell's 50th birthday

Spice Girls, including Victoria Beckham, to reunite at Gerri Halliwell's 50th birthday

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Victoria Beckham is set to reunite with her fellow Spice Girls members at the 50th birthday celebration of "Ginger Spice"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with