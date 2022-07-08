Exes James Reid, Nadine Lustre 'still very close,' collaborate with Liza Soberano

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-singer James Reid teased an upcoming mixtape featuring Liza Soberano and ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre.

James told Push in an interview that his EP (extended play) is scheduled to be released in September.

"It's been a while since I released a collection of songs. And I think it's a very different sound from what everyone is used to," he said.

"I've been able to work with a lot of big, well-known producers in LA to help me make these tracks so I'm very excited," he added.

He also confirmed a song in collaboration with Nadine and Liza.

“A lot of different collaborations like, for example, you’ll hear a song with me, Nadine and Liza in one track. So it’s very unique and one-of-a-kind collaboration in the mixtape,” he said.

James also said that all is well between him and Nadine after their breakup.

“We're still very close. And, we're still working very closely together as well," he said.

