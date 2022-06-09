^

Beatrice Gomez to pursue master's degree after Miss Universe Philippines reign

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 9, 2022 | 4:24pm
Beatrice Gomez to pursue master's degree after Miss Universe Philippines reign
Miss Universe 2021 Top 5 finalist Beatrice Luigi Gomez
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez revealed that she will pursue her education now that her reign has officially ended. 

In a press conference for Lazada, Beatrice said she will pursue her master’s degree but she haven't enrolled yet. 

“I plan to do my Master’s. I am taking up social psychology. I haven’t enrolled yet. I am not sure if the second semester has already started. So for the second half of the year, I’m gonna be enrolling,” she said.

“I am definitely focused on continuing my work with the community development. I’ve been volunteering. I actually recently just joined another foundation where I can reach out to the community,” she added.

Beatrice also said that her goal of helping the unfortunate is still a priority even though she will accept entertainment gigs. 

“My career will definitely be aligned with that even if I am doing entertainment gigs. I will still be focused on that goal of helping the community,” she said. 

For now, she’s just enjoying life watching movies and series while catching up with friends. 

“Lately I have been watching a lot of movies and catching up with all of the TV series that I’ve missed since I couldn’t watch them during the Miss Universe competition. I’ve been hanging out with my friends. That’s when I am able to relax,” she said.

