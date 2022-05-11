'Better safe than sorry': Beatrice Luigi Gomez shares menstruation advice

Days before relinquishing her crown to eventual winner Silvia Celeste Cortesi of Pasay, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez gave sound advice to a group of young girls on how to be ready when menstruation visits them each month.

"I experience periods during pageants. And because I have a regular menstruation, I'm always prepared," intimated the Cebuana beauty queen.

Simply dubbed "Be Next Period Ready," the event, organized by sanitary napkin label Modess, tackled the once-taboo issue of menstruation. One of the teenage attendees, 12-year-old Mica Geronimo, related that she has experienced dysmenorrhea and mood swings during her periods.

"Menstruation is a taboo subject in many countries. They restrict women's participation in society during period days. Women, therefore, are faced with internal and external challenges during their periods.

"However, menstruation is a sign of healthy women. So it should not be a cause of embarrassment. Mothers should help transition teens into womanhood and make them comfortable with their periods, especially outside their homes," stressed Rez Aquino, spokesperson for Modess.

"I usually check the calendar so I can prepare for it. During this time, I exercise because that will lessen the pain. And I bring pads with me, wherever I go.

"For those with irregular periods, visit your doctor regularly. Delays could be signs of other conditions, so better be safe than sorry. Plus, maintain hygiene all the time. Unsanitary practices may have long-term effects," advised Bea.

The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization and Johnson & Johnson, makers of Modess, believe that women should champion their causes and advocacies. And menstrual health should be part of their initiatives as it affects women's overall health.

RELATED: 'Menstruation makes us stronger': Harnaaz Sandhu strengthens women's health campaign in the Philippines