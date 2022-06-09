Science education show 'Mind S-Cool TV' rebounds from pandemic with 4th season

MANILA, Philippines — Science education show "Mind S-Cool TV" is all set for the premiere of its fourth season after two years of finding success educating families amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming season will be a continuation of the previous edition which focused on Philippine biodiversity, this time zeroing in on how individuals are affected by it and can take part in its conservation.

"Mind S-Cool TV" Season 4 will then be exploring the full theme of "I am biodiversity and biodiversity is me; so I am okay only if nature is okay."

The first two seasons of the show focused on what things are made of and how they interact to create nature, the climate crisis and biodiversity loss.

Season 4 will be hoping to maintain or surpass the excellent ratings posted by the third season, which saw "Mind S-Cool TV" reach the fourth spot among all education shows and the only science show that landed in the Top 5.

The Bonifacio Art Foundation and the United States Agency for International Development's (USAID) Sustainable Interventions for Biodiversity, Oceans, and Landscapes (SIBOL) project are again backing the show for the upcoming season.

John Piggott, the acting director for USAID's Philippine Office of Environment, expounded on the success of "Mind S-Cool TV" Season 3 which reached 2.2 million viewers since it premiered last December 2021.

Piggott added that they continue to take pride in celebrating biodiversity and increasing community awareness in the environment.

Managing director and curator of the Bonifacio Art Foundation Maria Isabel Garcia shared that they worked hard to make Season 4 be more immersive with and for families.

"When people interact, its much stronger to understand," Garcia said. "[This is] not just a mere science, environment, or nature show it's a show about life, yours and mine."

A teaser for the upcoming season took inspiration from the popular game Jenga and coins the sickness "biodiversititis" for issues affecting the web of life; Piggott jokingly suggested having a vaccine card for the fictional sickness.

"Mind S-Cool TV" Season 4 will premiere on June 26, Sunday, at 11 a.m. on Cignal TV's OnePH with a replay at 4:30 p.m. Episodes will continue until the end of July and also be uploaded on their YouTube channel upon release.

RELATED: How to support women and girls in science: Create safe spaces, break down stereotypes