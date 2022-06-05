Diego Loyzaga on love: â€˜I always give too muchâ€™

Diego Loyzaga on love: ‘I always give too much’

Diego Loyzaga on how far he will go for love: ‘Everything. You know, that’s my toxic trait. I always give too much. Hindi ako nagtitira para sa sarili ko, but I’m working on it.’

Diego Loyzaga is willing to give his all in the name of love.

He was quick to answer when queried about how far he would go for love during the digital media conference for his latest starrer, Vivamax movie How To Love Mr. Heartless, opposite Sue Ramirez.

“Lahat-lahat. You know, that’s my toxic trait. I always give too much. Hindi ako nagtitira para sa sarili ko, but I’m working on it,” he asserted.

When it comes to forgiving someone, the actor is the type who can easily do it. “If nakikita ko naman na sincere yung apology nung tao, yeah. That’s another toxic trait of mine. It doesn’t really matter what you do to me. When I feel that you are truly sorry, mabilis ako magpatawad. Marupok in other words. (I am) working on that as well,” he shared.

“I rarely get angry. Before, I was hot-tempered. But now, I don’t get angry easily. Kailangan sobrang lala yung nangyari para magalit ako, pero paano palambutin, for me, communication is really key,” Diego further explained.

For the first time, Diego is paired up with Sue Ramirez in director Jason Paul Laxamana’s How To Love Mr. Heartless, which will be streamed via Vivamax on June 17.

“As in, you have to be able to talk to that person the right way. And if you can’t, better na cool off muna or wag muna kayong mag-usap. But if you can talk to me, then kuha mo na ako kaagad.”

The craziest thing that Diego did for love was “giving my all.” In his words, “I guess I came to the point na parang naisip ko, siguro why my past relationships and my work were (like that) because I wasn’t giving it my all. So, the craziest I did was binigay ko lahat. Lahat-lahat and wala akong tinira para sa sarili ko. Sometimes, it doesn’t go as planned.”

Just recently, former Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) housemate Franki Russell sparked dating rumors with Diego following the former’s post on Instagram showing their cozy and sweet photos together. The latter quashed rumors that they are romantically linked.

Diego was in a previous relationship with Barbie Imperial but they parted ways after a year of being together.

On the lighter side, Diego was asked during the virtual call about his secret to maintaining his good looks. He gamely answered, “Wear (eye) glasses. It makes you look smarter (laughs). Wash your face before you go to sleep. Get enough beauty sleep, go to the gym. That’s pretty much it.”

He was further asked for tips on how to make a move on a girl. He quipped, “I should make a book, huh. (The title should be) Paano Manligaw by Diego Loyzaga. You say hi, I don’t know. Iba-ibang paraan depende sa’yo, dude. A magician should never reveal his secrets, so I think I’ll keep my secrets to myself.”

He told the reporter afterwards, “I see the underlying question was but (what you did) was so cool.”

Nevertheless, Diego’s love advice to those who are eager to enter into a relationship is to just “chill and love yourself first.” He said, “First of all, wala kang maibibigay sa relasyon kung hindi mo mahal ang sarili mo. Magiging toxic lang kayo.”

Meanwhile, Diego felt challenged working with The Broken Marriage Vow actress Sue, who has been his friend for a long time.

Although he was “comfortable” collaborating with Sue as his love interest in How To Love Mr. Heartless and described their dynamics as a “good experience,” he admitted to how pressured he was with her. He said, “I have to do my best talaga. Si Sue Ramirez yan eh.”

“I knew it’s gonna be different na reading the script pa lang, I was like, ‘Oh my God, these pages are long lines,”’ he recalled. “And then yung pawis ko… We have to stop like every single take ng ilang beses. Kinakabahan na ako ng sobra as in. It was the first time that I felt like that again after a long time. Although I was comfortable with direk and Sue, I was pressured.”

How To Love Mr. Heartless is directed by Jason Paul Laxamana, who was also behind 100 Tula Para kay Stella, Between Maybes, Just a Stranger, To Love Some Buddy and Ang Henerasyong Sumuko sa Love.

(How To Love Mr. Heartless will be streamed on June 17 exclusively on Vivamax.)