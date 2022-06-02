^

Camille Vasquez, legal team lauded for Johnny Depp's win vs Amber Heard

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 2, 2022 | 2:21pm
Johnny Depp with one of his lawyers Camille Vasquez
AFP / Shawn Thew

MANILA, Philippines — A flurry of congratulatory messages flowed in for the legal team of actor Johnny Depp after a jury majorly favored him in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Social media users praised lawyer Camille Vasquez in particular, the attorney who focused on litigation over contractual situations during the trial.

Rumors initially spread that Depp was dating Vasquez because of seemingly intimate interactions between the two which were seen on camera. These, however, were thumbed down as the lawyer is reportedly already in a serious relationship with a British real estate agent.

Additionally, a source said the Depp and Vasquez's relationship is purely professional and friendly.

Related: Is Johnny Depp dating his lawyer at trial vs ex Amber Heard?

One netizen, in lauding Vasquez, said she was inspiration for women to enter law, "She really is currently the face of what it means to be a lawyer."

Comprising Depp's legal team along with Vasquez were Wayne Dennison, Stephanie Calnan, Rebecca MacDowell Lecaroz, Yarelyn Mena, Jessica Meyers, and Samuel Moniz from Brown Rudnick, all of them led by Ben Chew.

The seven-person jury found that Depp and Heard had defamed each other but weighed in far more strongly with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star. 

Depp was awarded $15 million in damages after finding that a 2018 article penned by Heard on her experience of "sexual violence" was defamatory to the actor.

RELATED: Johnny Depp celebrates defamation verdict, Amber Heard 'heartbroken'

