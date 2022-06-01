^

Entertainment

'Cheating is a choice': Netizens react on Moira Dela Torre, Jason Hernandez breakup

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 1, 2022 | 1:22pm
'Cheating is a choice': Netizens react on Moira Dela Torre, Jason Hernandez breakup
Jason Marvin Hernandez about to kiss Moira Dela Torre's head during a recent Manila concert.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users reacted on the split of married couple Kapamilya singer Moira dela Torre and husband Jayson Hernandez. 

The couple announced their split after three years of marriage on Tuesday. 

Jason posted a statement on his Facebook account which said, "It is with a heavy heart that after three years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways. Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time."

Moira also shared the statement in her Instagram story. 

Here are some reactions from Twitter users about the breakup: 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Breakup rumors surrounding the two started in April when the singer deleted the photos of her husband in all her social media accounts.

JASON HERNANDEZ

MOIRA DELA TORRE
