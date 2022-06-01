'Cheating is a choice': Netizens react on Moira Dela Torre, Jason Hernandez breakup

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users reacted on the split of married couple Kapamilya singer Moira dela Torre and husband Jayson Hernandez.

The couple announced their split after three years of marriage on Tuesday.

Jason posted a statement on his Facebook account which said, "It is with a heavy heart that after three years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways. Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time."

Moira also shared the statement in her Instagram story.

Here are some reactions from Twitter users about the breakup:

Little did Moira know, all the heartbreak songs she made were really all for her ???? — shy | samly (@SamLySizzies) May 31, 2022

With what happened between Moira and Jason, here’s a reminder that cheating is not part of a relationship’s ups and downs. Never normalize cheating. — Laura ???? (@tantamcolauraaa) May 31, 2022

grabe jason knows moira came from a broken family, her traumas were rooted to broken relationships but still have guts to cheat ? men are trash.. — kiiim ? (@tinknidonny6) May 31, 2022

Jason and Moira have been an inspiration to me when it comes to love. Moira’s song has been my comfort and now, seeing her probably aching, I will doubt again in love. — mrk (@mrkcchin) May 31, 2022

Jayson cheating on Moira even though they were bestfriends before being a couple with a God-centered relationship is proof that men will cheat if they want to and you cant stop or even anticipate it. There is no standard or green flag that is enough anymore. Sad truth. — that xxty ?? | ?????? | twt au ???? (@itsmixxty) May 31, 2022

I see Christian people already crucifying Moira for letting Jason go after he confessed to cheating. Yas, women know that love is supposed to be long-suffering! NOW, HOW ABOUT YOU GUYS START DISCIPLING YOUNG MEN BETTER SO THEY DON’T GROWN INTO CHEATING HUSBANDS? Okay? Okay. — MAJ (@malayanglumipad) May 31, 2022

the breakup of jason and moira hurts more than anything. they've put Jesus in the center of their marriage, made love songs together, and embodied what a kind couple is pero hindi parin talaga.



I don't want to believe anymore. — Aldita. #ResistTogether (@Alevanescenes) May 31, 2022

The whole situation going on with Moira and Jason is just proof that no one, not a single soul will ever keep a person, even if your relationship is centered on God cant keep a person if he/she dont want to be kept or stay. Everything is determined by the individual's choice. — nahla (@papolrq) May 31, 2022

upon knowing about moira and jason's breakup, i found myself really pondering about the formula of a successful relationship.



what are the ingredients? is it love? trust? christ-centeredness? friendship?



they had them all. and still failed. — mild (@justinemild) May 31, 2022

Breakup rumors surrounding the two started in April when the singer deleted the photos of her husband in all her social media accounts.

RELATED: Moira Dela Torre, Jason Hernandez confirm breakup after 3 years of marriage