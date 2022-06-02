Justin Timberlake sells entire music catalog in reportedly $100M deal

Justin Timberlake on the cover of his second solo album 'FutureSex/LoveSounds'

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Justin Timberlake sold his entire song catalog in a reportedly $100M deal.

London-based firm Hipgnosis Song Management announced its purchase of all of Timberlake's copyrights on tracks he wrote or co-wrote.

Justin is the latest singer joining a wave of recent musicians who are selling the rights to their music for millions of dollars.

Around 200 songs were sold to Hipgnosis, including JT's No. 1 solo hits such as "SexyBack," "Can't Stop the Feeling" and "Mirrors." The pop star's music collection has spanned over 20 years.

"I am excited to be partnering with Merck and Hipgnosis -- he values artists and their creative work and has always been a strong supporter of songwriters and storytelling," said Timberlake in a press release.

"I look forward to entering this next chapter," the singer added.

The deal covers Timberlake's publishing rights only, which do not include NSYNC's musical catalog with hits like "Bye Bye Bye" and "This I Promise You."

Some of the stars who sold their catalogs are Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young and Stevie Nicks.Younger ones include electronic music duo The Chainsmokers, Shakira and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Timberlake first became famous in 1995 as a member of boy band phenomenon NSYNC. He then launched a solo career in early 2000s with five studio albums and 40 singles.

RELATED: Justin Timberlake bashed anew over new Britney Spears documentary