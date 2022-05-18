^

'Spider-Man' movies director Jon Watts to helm new 'Star Wars' series

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 18, 2022 | 12:57pm
Promotional material for "Star Wars"
Walt Disney Studios

MANILA, Philippines — Director Jon Watts will be moving from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a galaxy far, far away after being tapped to create a new "Star Wars" series for Disney+.

Watts is best known for directing the three "Spider-Man" movies that starred Tom Holland as the famous webslinger. He was also initially attached for a planned "Fantastic Four" movie but departed the project due to creative differences.

Not much details have been given about Watt's "Star Wars" project, only that it will be in the tone of a classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure film of the ’80s — almost akin to the original "Star Wars" — and was given the code name "Grammar Rodeo."

Amblin is the production company founded by director Steven Spielberg and producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall, which was behind films like "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "The Goonies," the "Back to the Future" franchise, and nearly all of Spielberg's movies.

The series will take place after the events of "Return of the Jedi" after the fall of the Empire, roughly around of another "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian" and its spin-off "The Book of Boba Fett."

The casting process has already begun for four children around the ages of 11 and 12 years old.

Other "Star Wars" series currently lined up are "Obi-Wan Kenobi" later this month, the third season of "The Mandalorian," another spin-off in "Ahsoka," and "Andor" starring Diego Luna.

Hayden Christensen to return as Anakin Skywalker in new 'Star Wars' series

