Cebu, Taguig hailed Miss World Philippines 2022 head-to-head challenge top 2

MANILA, Philippines — Maria Gigante of Cebu and Charyzah Esparrago of Taguig were the last two women standing at the culmination of Miss World Philippines 2022 two-day head-to-head challenge rounds.

The extemporaneous speaking contest began with the Top 36 candidates pitted against each other at the Savoy Manila. From the 18 pairings, 13 entrants made it to the semifinal round. They were:

- Blessie Villablanca (Iloilo City)

- Beatriz McLelland (Aklan)

- Cassandra Bermeo Chan (San Juan)

- Gwendolyne Furniol (Negros Occidental)

- Ingrid Santamaria (Parañaque)

- Alison Black (Las Piñas City)

- Paula Maderieta Ortega (Albay)

- Justine Beatrice Felizarta (Marikina City)

- Angela Tieng (Baliwag, Bulacan)

- Erika Kristensen (Carmona, Cavite)

- Ashley Subijano Montenegro (Makati City)

- Charyzah Esparrago (Taguig), and

- Maria Gigante (Cebu)

After further deliberations, five candidates were called out as finalists. These were:

- Ashley Subijano Montenegro (Makati City)

- Erika Kristensen (Carmona, Cavite)

- Angela Tieng (Baliwag, Bulacan)

- Charyzah Esparrago (Taguig City), and

- Maria Gigante (Cebu)

The third round of eliminations saw the five finalists fighting tooth and nail at the Twin Lakes Resort Hotel in Tagaytay. And at the culmination of the challenge, Cebu and Taguig were the remaining two finalists.

Coincidentally, last year's last two standing were also Cebu's Tracy Maureen Perez and Taguig's Emmanuelle Vera. Perez finished as Miss World-Philippines while Vera won as Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas. Will Gigante and Esparrago also claim the same spots as their predecessors? In a fortnight, we will know.

Like all other fast track challenges, the ultimate winner of the head-to-head challenge will automatically advance to the semifinal round. The Miss World-Philippines 2022 coronation night unfolds on June 5 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Stay tuned!

