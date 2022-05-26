^

Entertainment

Cebu, Taguig hailed Miss World Philippines 2022 head-to-head challenge top 2

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
May 26, 2022 | 8:46pm
Cebu, Taguig hailed Miss World Philippines 2022 head-to-head challenge top 2
Head-to-head challenge winners Maria Gigante of Cebu and Charyzah Esparrago of Taguig (right)
Philstar.com / Earl D. C. Bracamonte

MANILA, Philippines — Maria Gigante of Cebu and Charyzah Esparrago of Taguig were the last two women standing at the culmination of Miss World Philippines 2022 two-day head-to-head challenge rounds.

The extemporaneous speaking contest began with the Top 36 candidates pitted against each other at the Savoy Manila. From the 18 pairings, 13 entrants made it to the semifinal round. They were:

- Blessie Villablanca (Iloilo City)
- Beatriz McLelland (Aklan)
- Cassandra Bermeo Chan (San Juan)
- Gwendolyne Furniol (Negros Occidental)
- Ingrid Santamaria (Parañaque)
- Alison Black (Las Piñas City)
- Paula Maderieta Ortega (Albay)
- Justine Beatrice Felizarta (Marikina City)
- Angela Tieng (Baliwag, Bulacan)
- Erika Kristensen (Carmona, Cavite)
- Ashley Subijano Montenegro (Makati  City)
- Charyzah Esparrago (Taguig),  and 
- Maria Gigante (Cebu)

After further deliberations, five candidates were called out as finalists. These were:

- Ashley Subijano Montenegro (Makati City)
- Erika Kristensen (Carmona, Cavite)
- Angela Tieng (Baliwag, Bulacan)
- Charyzah Esparrago (Taguig City), and
- Maria Gigante  (Cebu)

The third round of eliminations saw the five finalists fighting tooth and nail at the Twin Lakes Resort Hotel in Tagaytay. And at the culmination of the challenge, Cebu and Taguig were the remaining two finalists.

Coincidentally, last year's last two standing were also Cebu's Tracy Maureen Perez and Taguig's Emmanuelle  Vera. Perez finished as Miss World-Philippines while Vera won as Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas. Will Gigante and Esparrago also claim the same spots as their predecessors? In a fortnight, we will know.

Like all other fast track challenges, the ultimate winner of the head-to-head challenge will automatically advance to the semifinal round. The Miss World-Philippines 2022 coronation night unfolds on June 5 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Miss World Philippines announces 2022 pageant challenges, venues

MISS WORLD PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Umiyak ako': Lolit Solis reacts to Kris Aquino's letter

'Umiyak ako': Lolit Solis reacts to Kris Aquino's letter

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis admitted that she broke down to tears upon reading the letter Kris Aquino sent to ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Chie Filomeno denies parking lot sex scandal with Zeus Collins

Chie Filomeno denies parking lot sex scandal with Zeus Collins

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Chie Filomeno debunked rumors that she and Zeus Collins had a sex scandal in a parking lot. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano to pursue Hollywood dreams

Liza Soberano to pursue Hollywood dreams

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Talent manager Ogie Diaz revealed that Liza Soberano wants to pursue a career in Hollywood. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippines' Hannah Arnold to finally compete as Miss International sets finals date, venue

Philippines' Hannah Arnold to finally compete as Miss International sets finals date, venue

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
The long wait is finally over!
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippines' Hannah Arnold to finally compete as Miss International sets finals date, venue

Philippines' Hannah Arnold to finally compete as Miss International sets finals date, venue

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
The long wait is finally over!
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Carrie Underwood reflects on her 'American Idol' win 17 years ago

Carrie Underwood reflects on her 'American Idol' win 17 years ago

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Carrie Underwood posted on her Instagram account an image of the journal entry she wrote the night she won "American Idol,"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Apple plans to make a live-action 'Speed Racer' series

Apple plans to make a live-action 'Speed Racer' series

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Apple is looking to move a gear higher after announcing they are developing a live-action "Speed Racer" series for its...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mimiyuuuh shows off newly renovated backyard

Mimiyuuuh shows off newly renovated backyard

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Accompanied by a landscape artist named Vince, Mimiyuuuh gave a tour of the renovated backyard, which took a year to fully...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kristen Stewart's new film 'Crimes of the Future' prompts walkout, standing ovation at Cannes

Kristen Stewart's new film 'Crimes of the Future' prompts walkout, standing ovation at Cannes

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
David Cronenberg's newest movie "Crimes of the Future" starring Kristen Stewart, Viggo Mortensen, and Lea Seydoux received...
Entertainment
fbtw
Eddie Gutierrez gives tearful eulogy for longtime screen partner Susan Roces

Eddie Gutierrez gives tearful eulogy for longtime screen partner Susan Roces

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Veteran actor Eddie Gutierrez could not help from being emotional as he spoke a few words at the wake of fellow actress Susan...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with