Catriona Gray, Sam Milby headline Canada concert tour together

The real-life couple is headlining the "One Magical Night Tour," a three-date concert tour that kicked off in Vancouver on May 20.

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen Catriona Gray and actor Sam Milby shared the stage for the first time ever in a performance during their "One Magical Night Tour" in Canada.

The former Miss Universe titleholder shared a couple of backstage snaps with her beau on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Kilig to be sharing the stage for the first time with panda @samuelmilby for our #OneMagicalNightTour."

Gray and Milby are scheduled to perform several shows together with Rayver Cruz and Marcelito Pomoy.

The couple is often elusive about their romantic relationship, despite being together for reportedly two years.

Dating rumors about the two started swirling in January 2019. They went official on public in May 2020, when the actor posted a photo of himself and the beauty queen on Instagram, writing, "Worth every second of the wait. Most special birthday yet."

