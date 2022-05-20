New 'Daredevil' series reportedly headed to Disney+

MANILA, Philippines — Disney is looking to take full advantage of its properties as reports show that Marvel may give "Daredevil" another go — this time on the megastudio's growing streaming platform.

A source told Variety that a new "Daredevil" series is being pushed at Disney+, even hiring the team of Matt Corman and Chris Ord to write and executive produce. Marvel has yet to formally announce the hiring and project.

"Daredevil" first hit the big screen as a 2003 feature film with Ben Affleck as the titular character, and then to even larger popularity as Charlie Cox took the mantle for the 2016 Netflix series.

Netflix's "Daredevil" ran for only three seasons before getting canceled, presumably as Disney was gathering all the Marvel properties the company was yet to own. The show was removed from Netflix and can now be viewed on Disney+.

Other Netflix Marvel shows that crossed streaming platforms were "Jessica Jones," "The Punisher," "Iron Fist," "Luke Cage" and "The Defenders," all of which are more mature and graphic than Disney's regular titles.

Daredevil returned to the silver screen as Charlie Cox made a surprise cameo in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," teasing that his Matt Murdock has been absorbed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Vincent D'Onofrio, who played the villain Wilson Fisk in the Netflix series, also made the crossover to the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he appeared in the adjacent series "Hawkeye" where his fate remains unknown following the series finale.

Marvel's series line-up for the rest of 2022 are "Ms. Marvel," "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," and "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special."

