Marvel's 'She-Hulk' debuts new trailer, title and release date

MANILA, Philippines — Marvel Studios has finally released the trailer of its upcoming series "She-Hulk" starring Tatiana Maslany of "Orphan Black" fame, unveiling the official title "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

The new show set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) follows lawyer Jennifer Walters, a cousin of Bruce Banner — the Incredible Hulk — played by Mark Ruffalo, who specializes in cases concerning superhumans.

The trailer sees Walters navigating her life as a 30-something attorney, and a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered creature like her cousin following a blood transfusion. It appears though that she has it more under control than Banner's early days, and she has no interest in being an Avenger.

"Your transformations are triggered by anger and fear," Banner says in the trailer to which Walters replies, "Those are like the baseline of any woman just existing."

Ruffalo continues to play the Smart Hulk, which audiences last saw him portray in "Avengers: Endgame." But other returning MCU cast members include Benedict Wong's Wong and Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky, or as he named himself in 2008's "The Incredible Hulk," the Abomination.

Wong and Roth both appeared in the cage match scene of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," teasing that the Abomination has a bigger role to play in the MCU.

Also in the "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" cast are "The Good Place" star Jameel Jamil, "Hamilton" actress Renée Elise Goldsberry, "Arrow" and "Orange Is the New Black" actor Josh Segarra, "Miracle Workers" star Jon Bass and Filipino-American actress Ginger Gonzaga.

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" will have ten episodes — the first Marvel Studios series to have that number since the studio's debut show "WandaVision" other than animated "What If...?"

The show is premiering on August 16.

Marvel Studios had recently wrapped up "Moon Knight" starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, while they will premiere "Ms. Marvel" starring Iman Vellani in June.

An untitled Halloween special is set for October, and will be capped off by the “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" in December, with director James Gunn again at the helm. —Video from Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel

