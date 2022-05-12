^

Party-lists backed by Karla Estrada, Willie Revillame leading in polls

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 12, 2022 | 11:48am
MANILA, Philippines — Willie Revillame-backed Tutok To Win party-list might enter the House of Representative based on Comelec's partial, unofficial count with 98.35% of precincts on Thursday. 

The party-list is in 9th place with 677,959 votes. 

Topping the partial and unofficial count were ACT-CIS with 2,083,593, 1-Rider Partylist with 991,136 and actress-TV host Karla Estrada's Tingog with 873,475 votes. 

During their grand rally on Quezon City before the elections, Tutok To Win first nominee Sam Verzosa pledged to give people a proper representation in the Congress. 

“Nagawa na namin tumulong ni Kuya Willie Revillame, patuloy kaming tumutulong kayat alam ko na ang mga pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan,” he said. 

“Hindi namin kayo bibiguin. Ipagpapatuloy namin ni Kuya Wil ang mga programa niya, itutuloy namin sa mas malaking plataporma,” he added. 

Other celebrities who are party-list nominees but are seemingly not going to make it in Congress are Jerry Gracio's Kapamilya in the 108th spot with 88, 457 votes; Mocha Uson's Mocha in the 126th spot with 60,972 votes; and Shamcey Supsup's ARTE with 41,426 votes.

