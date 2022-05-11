^

Alice Dixson introduces her 'panganay' to the public

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 11, 2022 | 1:22pm
Actress Alice Dixson turned 49 last July 28.
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Alice Dixson has been known to keep her personal life very private, but she opened up a bit further as she posted a Mother's Day greeting to herself with pictures of her children.

Alice took to Instagram and published photos of herself with her eldest daughter Sassa and of her baby Aura, covered by the application's stickers.

"Being a mom is a gift. I’ve been very lucky in my lifetime to experience it twice," Alice wrote in the post's caption.

The actress said she never got to formally introduce Sassa in public because Sassa's father was overprotective, "Pero ngayon na young lady na siya at masters [graduate] pa, the world is now her oyster."

Alice expressed how proud she was of the woman Sassa is becoming, and greeted all moms — inlcuding herself — for Mother's Day.

"Happy Mother’s Day to me and all the mom matrastas like me… thank you for your greetings," her caption ended.

RELATED: 'God gave us a little miracle': Alice Dixson welcomes first baby at 51

