Alice Dixson introduces her 'panganay' to the public

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Alice Dixson has been known to keep her personal life very private, but she opened up a bit further as she posted a Mother's Day greeting to herself with pictures of her children.

Alice took to Instagram and published photos of herself with her eldest daughter Sassa and of her baby Aura, covered by the application's stickers.

"Being a mom is a gift. I’ve been very lucky in my lifetime to experience it twice," Alice wrote in the post's caption.

She shared last April 2021 that Aura was born via surrogacy.

The actress said she never got to formally introduce Sassa in public because Sassa's father was overprotective, "Pero ngayon na young lady na siya at masters [graduate] pa, the world is now her oyster."

Alice expressed how proud she was of the woman Sassa is becoming, and greeted all moms — inlcuding herself — for Mother's Day.

"Happy Mother’s Day to me and all the mom matrastas like me… thank you for your greetings," her caption ended.

