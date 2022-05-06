Love life curse? Celeste Cortesi says Miss Universe PH crown can even strengthen relationship with Azkals boyfriend

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi assured her fans that her relationship with Azkals player Mathew Custodio will not be affected by the Miss Universe Philippines' title holder's supposed love life "curse."

“I just want to say to these people, you know, there is a curse apparently, but it’s not gonna work on us,” Celeste said laughing during the virtual press conference recently.

The beauty queen from Pasay said she’s aware of the alleged Miss Universe Philippines title holder love life curse and she and her boyfriend just laugh about it.

“You know, whenever we read these comments, we always laugh about it because Matthew has been supportive during my journey, that you know, it’s just so amazing,” she said.

“Whenever I was stressed, whenever I was going through something, he will always be there and support me and understand. So, I know that now that I’m Miss universe Philippines, he will keep doing that. He’s just so kind and supportive towards me that when we read these comments, we really just laugh about it because we know that is not gonna happen,” she added.

Celeste said that her title will even make their relationship stronger.

“The fact that I am Miss Universe Philippines will never get in the way of our relationship. It will just make it stronger,” she said.

Last year's title holder Beatrice Luigi Gomez broke up with DH Kate Jagdon. In 2021, Rabiya Mateo also broke up with longtime boyfriend Neil Salvacion. Catriona Gray also parted ways with boyfriend Clint Bondad in 2019.

RELATED: Celeste Cortesi shares inspiring story after Miss Universe Philippines 2022 win