^

Entertainment

Filipina Power: Vanessa Hudgens, Olivia Rodrigo bond over 'High School Musical' connection at Met Gala 2022

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 3, 2022 | 8:06pm
Filipina Power: Vanessa Hudgens, Olivia Rodrigo bond over 'High School Musical' connection at Met Gala 2022
Combination photo shows US actress Vanessa Hudgens and Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo attend the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2022 theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion".
Angela Weiss, Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Such a heartwarming moment at the Met Gala transpired between Vanessa Hudgens and Olivia Rodrigo, both Filipina-American actresses and both played Gabriella in the hit Disney show "High School Musical," as the two gushed over their connection. 

“Hello little miss new Gabriella!” Vanessa, who was co-hosting Vogue's Live Stream at the Met Gala alongside La La Anthony and Vogue Editor-at-Large Hamish Bowles, told Olivia in a welcoming, warm greeting.

“I always feel like I have such a connection to you,” she added.

"I know, we're soul sisters!" Olivia told her "High School Musical" predecessor. 

The Internet went crazy over the super sweet moment between the two Gabriellas, as it was everything, and not just for "High School Musical" fans. Both share the same Filipina roots and amazing singing prowess.

Both earlier made headlines as Vanessa looked like a bohemian princess with her black Moschino sheer gown. Olivia stunned in her wood nymph-inspired Versace ensemble.

Vanessa originated the role of Gabriella Montez in the "High School Musical" in 2006. And then fast forward to 2019, Olivia was in Disney+ show "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series", in which she played Nini Salazar-Roberts, who takes on the role of Gabriella in East High's stage production of HSM. 

Vanessa shared that she was “such a fan” of Gabriella 2.0, also known as Olivia. 

“No pressure, but when are we getting some new music? Because I've listened to the album multiple times and I'm so excited to see what you do next,” Vanessa told Olivia.

“You're very sweet. [I'm] working on it right now and constantly writing, just want to make sure it's ready, so yeah… excited for a new era,” Olivia revealed.

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo breaks one of her Grammys; parties with Paris Hilton

OLIVIA RODRIGO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Winwyn Marquez gives birth to a baby girl

Winwyn Marquez gives birth to a baby girl

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Kapuso actress Winwyn Marquez is now a mother after she gave birth to her first baby. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Amber Heard jealous of Johnny Depp's 'Winona Forever' tattoo

Amber Heard jealous of Johnny Depp's 'Winona Forever' tattoo

By Chris Lefkow | 8 days ago
Heard, for her part, was jealous about a tattoo Depp had that read "Winona Forever" -- a reference to former girlfriend...
Entertainment
fbtw
Amber Heard jealous of Johnny Depp's 'Winona Forever' tattoo

Amber Heard jealous of Johnny Depp's 'Winona Forever' tattoo

By Chris Lefkow | 8 days ago
Heard, for her part, was jealous about a tattoo Depp had that read "Winona Forever" -- a reference to former girlfriend...
Entertainment
fbtw
Amber Heard jealous of Johnny Depp's 'Winona Forever' tattoo

Amber Heard jealous of Johnny Depp's 'Winona Forever' tattoo

By Chris Lefkow | 8 days ago
Heard, for her part, was jealous about a tattoo Depp had that read "Winona Forever" -- a reference to former girlfriend...
Entertainment
fbtw
3 Binibining Pilipinas candidates withdraw; Hipon Girl is Binibini no. 8

3 Binibining Pilipinas candidates withdraw; Hipon Girl is Binibini no. 8

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) announced the official order of candidates who will compete at the 2022 edition...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
EZ Mil turns emotional performing with idol Gloc-9

EZ Mil turns emotional performing with idol Gloc-9

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Rapper EZ Mil turned emotional when he performed with his idol Gloc-9 in his first concert in Manila last Friday. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Viva launches Summer to the Max with more than two dozen new films

Viva launches Summer to the Max with more than two dozen new films

By Leah C. Salterio | 21 hours ago
Now that films are back to the big screen and Viva started it with Yam Laranas’ horror thriller, Rooftop, the company...
Entertainment
fbtw
What makes Our Blues star Kim Woo Bin happy?

What makes Our Blues star Kim Woo Bin happy?

By Nathalie Tomada | 21 hours ago
Kim Woo Bin has returned to the small screen in Our Blues six years after his health recovery.
Entertainment
fbtw
Elvis gets Doja Cat

Elvis gets Doja Cat

By Baby A. Gil | 21 hours ago
The music news this morning is that the record label RCA will be releasing the original soundtrack album of the upcoming Baz...
Entertainment
fbtw
Park Bo Gum to host Baeksang Arts Awards, first activity after military discharge

Park Bo Gum to host Baeksang Arts Awards, first activity after military discharge

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
South Korean actor Park Bo Gum is set to host the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards, which will be his first stint fresh from...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with