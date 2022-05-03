Filipina Power: Vanessa Hudgens, Olivia Rodrigo bond over 'High School Musical' connection at Met Gala 2022

Combination photo shows US actress Vanessa Hudgens and Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo attend the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2022 theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion".

MANILA, Philippines — Such a heartwarming moment at the Met Gala transpired between Vanessa Hudgens and Olivia Rodrigo, both Filipina-American actresses and both played Gabriella in the hit Disney show "High School Musical," as the two gushed over their connection.

“Hello little miss new Gabriella!” Vanessa, who was co-hosting Vogue's Live Stream at the Met Gala alongside La La Anthony and Vogue Editor-at-Large Hamish Bowles, told Olivia in a welcoming, warm greeting.

“I always feel like I have such a connection to you,” she added.

"I know, we're soul sisters!" Olivia told her "High School Musical" predecessor.

The Internet went crazy over the super sweet moment between the two Gabriellas, as it was everything, and not just for "High School Musical" fans. Both share the same Filipina roots and amazing singing prowess.

Both earlier made headlines as Vanessa looked like a bohemian princess with her black Moschino sheer gown. Olivia stunned in her wood nymph-inspired Versace ensemble.

Vanessa originated the role of Gabriella Montez in the "High School Musical" in 2006. And then fast forward to 2019, Olivia was in Disney+ show "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series", in which she played Nini Salazar-Roberts, who takes on the role of Gabriella in East High's stage production of HSM.

Vanessa shared that she was “such a fan” of Gabriella 2.0, also known as Olivia.

“No pressure, but when are we getting some new music? Because I've listened to the album multiple times and I'm so excited to see what you do next,” Vanessa told Olivia.

“You're very sweet. [I'm] working on it right now and constantly writing, just want to make sure it's ready, so yeah… excited for a new era,” Olivia revealed.

