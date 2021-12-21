Winwyn Marquez bares pregnancy, says Joey Marquez, Alma Moreno are thrilled

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Winwyn Marquez surprised her fans when she revealed that she’s pregnant with her non-showbiz boyfriend.

At the recent press conference of her Metro Manila Film Festival movie “Nelia,” the 2017 Reina Hispano Americana said her partner is a very private person so she won’t give details about him.

“I’m happy. Kontento naman ako with my relationship. He is a private person kaya hindi ako makapag-share. Saka gusto ko rin na siyempre may part naman na amin lang. 'Yon lang 'yung sa akin ngayon,” Winwyn said.

“Pero happy ako. Happy kami na we’re blessed of something na I really prayed for. Tapos bliness pa ako ng isa pang baby which is ‘Nelia’ na hindi ko rin naman in-expect na makakapasok (sa MMFF),” she added.



Winwyn said her parents Joey Marquez and Alma Moreno are excited for their grandchild.

“Pati sila excited, sobrang excited. My mom parang gulat na gulat siya. 'Yung daddy ko naman excited na lagi akong makasama. My dad was crying pa nga do’n sa ini-release kong video sa YouTube,” she said.

“Bakit nga ba siya umiiyak? Hindi ko alam kung natakot ba siya o nagulat siya kasi matagal niya na ring ina-ask sa akin at sa partner ko na gusto na niya ng apo. They’re very happy,” she added.

In the video she released on YouTube, Winwyn was seen sharing the news with her family.

“Yes, there it is. I am so happy. Me and my partner, we’re both so happy, my family, everyone, super saya namin,” she said.

“I’m so excited for this part of our life and for this chapter to start,” she added.

The beauty queen-actress said she and her non-showbiz boyfriend began their relationship in February. She was previously in a three-year relationship with actor-dancer Mark Herras. They broke up in 2019.