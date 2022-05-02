^

Catriona Gray wishes 'more difficult questions' asked at Miss Universe Philippines 2022 finals

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 2, 2022 | 2:32pm
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray may not be able to join the recently held Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night in person, but her presence was surely felt by the netizens as she shared her thoughts and opinions online while the pageant was unfolding.

The beauty queen shared that she was not able to attend the special event because of prior commitments, saying in a post, "I was already committed to filming out of town."

She said she was invited by the Miss Universe Philippines organization, but was just not available anymore on April 30. She, however, made it to the pre-coronation night event that gathered Miss Universe titleholders such as Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere and Demi-Leigh Tebow, who hosted the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant. She also met current Miss Universe titleholder Harnaaz Sandhu at the said event in Okada last April 29.

The five beauty queens can be seen together in an event for Miss Universe Philippines, as seen on the Miss Universe organization’s Instagram page yesterday, April 29.

Catriona was sharing her thoughts blow-by-blow in a series of tweets during coronation night

"Great speakers in this batch. Excited to see how they handle spontaneous Q&A," she said in a tweet.

She then said she thought the girls could've been given harder questions during the Q&A.

"I wish the girls were given more difficult questions. Feeling ko kayang kaya nila," she posted on Twitter.

Gray also obviously had her own bets, expressing some of them did not make it to Top 5. "Congrats to the Top 5! I would've loved to see Cebu Province and Iloilo in the final Q&A round though."

Pasay bet Celeste Cortesi eventually took home the crown for Miss Universe Philippines 2022.

