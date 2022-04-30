5 Miss Universe queens reunite for Miss Universe Philippines 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Five Miss Universe titlists have reunited for this year's edition of Miss Universe Philippines.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray took to her Instagram account to post a selfie of her with 2015 winner Pia Wurtzbach, 2016 winner Iris Mittenaere, 2017 titlist Demi-Leigh Tebow and reigning queen Harnaaz Sandhu.

“Reunited with these beautiful souls!!” Catriona wrote.

The Miss Universe Organization official Instagram account also posted a video of the reunion.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach passed the crown to Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, who passed it to Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow, and then to Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

"When the universe unites," the organization captioned the post.

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez will crown her successor today at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

