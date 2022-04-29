^

Love can make Sue Ramirez do crazy things

Bot Glorioso - The Philippine Star
April 29, 2022 | 12:00am
Love can make Sue Ramirez do crazy things
Sue Ramirez, who is one of the lead characters in the Kapamilya drama series The Broken Marriage Vow, takes part in the celebration of the success of the Philippine adaptation of BBC’s Doctor Foster via The Broken Playlist: The Broken Marriage Vow Digital Concert set tonight at 8 on KTX.ph.
Sue Ramirez couldn’t agree more to the idea that people tend to do crazy things because of love. People who are in love may also even find themselves making choices that they wouldn’t normally do.

In fact, the Kapamilya actress admitted to The STAR about having had her share of impulsive behaviors and crazy acts in the past in the name of love.

“Yes, definitely, love will make you do crazy things. Love has made me do a lot of crazy things and love has made me accept a lot of crazy things also from (my) past partners,” she declared.

But the 25-year-old Sue would like to make it clear that no matter how deeply in love she is with a guy, she won’t allow herself to be a home-wrecker.

“I don’t think I will come to a point na mang-aagaw po ako ng asawa (laughs). Hindi po ako aabot sa ganun,” stressed Sue who is happily in love with actor and aspiring politician Javi Benitez.

Sue is only willing to be a mistress in the Kapamilya drama series The Broken Marriage Vow (TBMV), the Philippine adaptation of BBC’s Doctor Foster which also had a Korean version titled The World of the Married.

Audiences of The Broken Marriage Vow see Sue as the wealthy yoga instructor Lexy Lucero who always gets what she wants. She meets David Ilustre (Zanjoe Marudo) and falls in love with him even though she knows too well that he is married to Dr. Jill Ilustre (Jodi Sta. Maria).

Who could ever forget the dinner scene where Sue’s acting mettle was put to the test on how she would react as the other woman caught by surprise when Jill made the big revelation to Lexy’s parents that their daughter is sleeping with her husband.

“Wow, I can really say it’s the hardest for me. It’s the biggest, most viral scene of the teleserye. Well, there are still so many mind-blowing scenes to watch out for but I think that’s the hardest to do because it was the moment where Lexy’s world seemed to crumble before her eyes and in front of her parents. For the wife to tell the parents of Lexy’s biggest secret, that completely challenged me (acting ability),” she said.

Asked what she loves and hates the most about Lexy, Sue cited one of Lexy’s traits that makes her feel good and at the same time leads people to think bad about her.

“What I love and hate about her is that she’s a go-getter. She will get whatever she wants, which is a good attitude kasi maganda ‘yun na ‘pag meron kang gusto, you will really do your best to get it.

“But when it comes to a point that you don’t realize that you are becoming too much and what you’re doing is already wrong, then I think you need to have limitations and right balance because being idealistic and ‘yung pagiging go-getter can also be very dangerous for a person.”

Meanwhile, followers of the primetime series will be treated to an evening of music via The Broken Playlist: The Broken Marriage Vow Digital Concert tonight (April 29) at 8 on KTX.ph.

“Actually, I’m also a big fan of our show. I watch it not because I just wanna see myself but for its content. Ang ganda ng aming content kaya gabi-gabi naka-alarm pa ‘yan sa phone ko at 8:40 (p.m.) for me not to miss my TBMV time,” Sue shared.

The concert, under director Jon Moll, will feature Sue, Jodi, Zanjoe and Zaijian, as well as performances by Jona, Kyla, Morissette, Angeline Quinto, Gigi de Lana and Fana.

Expect to hear them perform the songs that doubly make The Broken Marriage Vow appealing to its audience. These include Init sa Lamig by Kyla; Walang Pagsisisi, Angeline Quinto; Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw, Morissette; Tinatapos Ko Na, Jona; and Sa Dulo, versions of Gigi and Fana.

If given the chance to do a cover of one of the soap’s official soundtracks, Sue said she would sing Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw.

“It’s a pressure to do a cover (laughs). But honestly, I always sing in the shower ‘yung (proceeds to sing) ‘umiiyak, gabi-gabi…’ And every time I would hear that song play, para talagang tutulo na ‘yung luha ko.”

Asked about what other songs in her playlist she listens to whenever feeling sad or heartbroken, Sue replied, “I remember this song every time I am broken-hearted and I would listen to it again and again because I don’t listen to happy songs when I am sad. Gusto ko ‘yung nakakaiyak para matapos na, iiyak ko na lahat. That song is Walang Hanggan by Quest and there’s a line that goes, ‘Sabi mo walang hanggan pero bakit merong dulo’ O, di ba sabi walang hanggan pero may dulo, ano ‘to (laughs).”

(Tickets to The Broken Playlist are available on KTX.ph. Those who will purchase the VIP tickets will get to bond with the stars in the after-party.)

