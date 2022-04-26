^

How Wil Dasovich will react if Alodia Gosiengfiao will have a new boyfriend

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 26, 2022 | 12:28pm
How Wil Dasovich will react if Alodia Gosiengfiao will have a new boyfriend
Former celebrity couple Alodia Gosiengfiao and Wil Dasovich
MANILA, Philippines — Cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao revealed on social media recently that she's dating a new man.

She posted a photo of herself with her new beau, enjoying the cave in El Nido, Palawan. 

Alodia's ex-boyfriend Wil Dasovich hasn't spoken yet about the issue. 

He, however, said in a video blog by Nico Bolzico published weeks before the cosplayer's post that he would be happy if Alodia will find her happiness with another man.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"To be honest with myself, I don’t know how I’d feel until that happens. But if she was happy, and I believe he was a good guy, I would be happy. Because my goal for her, and for everyone in the world, is to be happy," Wil said in the vlog. 

"And if she can find that happiness with someone else, that’s great. Hey, it may hurt, it may be weird, it may be awkward, it may touch a nerve or something—but at the end of the day, if she’s happy, that’s great," he added. 

Wil and Alodia dated for three years before splitting in November 2021.

RELATED: 'Wala na kame': Alodia Gosiengfiao confirms split, unfollows Wil Dasovich on IG

