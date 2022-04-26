AJ Raval decides to â€˜lie lowâ€™ from sexy roles

AJ Raval decides to ‘lie low’ from sexy roles

AJ says taking on sexy projects will take a backseat as she pursues her studies this June.

MANILA, Philippines — AJ Raval is not letting go of her sexy roles, but she will lie low from doing such projects due to schooling and other plans.

“Masaya po ako na nagpapa-sexy po ako at hinding-hindi ko na po bibitawan yung pagpapa-sexy,” she said in a digital media conference for Vivamax’s Kaliwaan.

Don’t get her wrong, she doesn’t mind daring acting projects and feels appreciated by fans who would call her “pantasya ng bayan.” However, when it comes to storylines, she would carefully choose the right material before accepting any offers. “I want to accept meaningful (projects) like depende sa twist ng story. Yung meaningful po talaga. Kumbaga kung magpapa-sexy po ako, yung may katuturan po.”

“I will never let go of portraying sexy roles. I’m happy with it. Dun po ako nakilala at dun po ako minahal ng mga tao,” she continued.

She also disclosed that she turned down Scorpio Nights 3 because of the script and she plans to enroll this school year but did not divulge what course she will be taking and where she will be enrolling.

“Ang showbiz, kung para sa akin naman po ‘to pwede pa po akong bumalik. Hindi po mawawala sa akin,” she asserted.

On emphasizing the importance of education, she said, “Pero yung pag-aaral po kasi lumilipas po yung panahon po eh. While I am still young, while I still have the chance to continue my studies, which is what I want and my family as well, I will continue my schooling. So kung hindi po para sa akin yung pag-aaral, I would know. I will return to showbiz. Hindi naman po ako mawawala sa showbiz. Kaya din naman pong pagsabayin, parang bawas-bawas lang din po ng work.”

If the Scorpio Nights remake had been set earlier, she could have taken it, she shared. But because she is going to pursue her studies in June, “parang magla-lie low po ako sa pagpapa-sexy, I will focus on my studies.”

Nevertheless, she was grateful because she was tapped for Scorpio Nights. “I was just starting sa Viva but yun na rin po yung pinag-uusapan. Pornstar (Paglaki Ko, Gusto Kong Maging Pornstar movie) pa lang po, (we already talked about) Scorpio Nights na po. I’m sad that I had to sacrifice Scorpio Nights because of my plans this year, katulad po ng pag-aaral ko ulit,” she said.

“I’m not gonna lie pero may ganung part din po sa akin (to refuse Scorpio Nights due to the script). Kasi po parang nagbabawas na rin po ako sa pag-papa-sexy. Napag-usapan na rin po namin ‘to ng manager ko and ng Viva actually,” she shared. She now prefers more action-themed projects, saying: “No problem po sa akin mag-sexy, mag-se-sexy at mag-se-sexy po ako pero gusto ko pa rin po yung makuha yung dream ko na pag-a-action (roles).”

Photos courtesy of Viva AJ Raval plays Monica, girlfriend of Boogie (Vince Rillon) in the sexy-suspense thriller Kaliwaan on Vivamax.

Her latest film Kaliwaan on Vivamax will not be her last sexy film. But for now, she reiterated these kinds of projects will take a backseat because aside from prioritizing her studies, she wants to work out and enhance her body.

Produced by internationally-acclaimed Brillante Mendoza and directed by Daniel Palacio, Kaliwaan centers around a character named Boogie (Vince Rillon) who learns that Monica (AJ) cheated on him and his cop brother plans to kill her. But as Monica reveals she’s pregnant with his baby, it’s a race against time to stop his brother.

(Kaliwaan will premiere worldwide on April 29 on Vivamax).