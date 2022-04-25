'Hashtag I'm unbothered': Harnaaz Sandhu on body-shamers

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu gave a strong advice to women who are being victimized by body-shaming.

During her arrival in the country on Sunday, Harnaaz told women that she is the perfect example of being body shamed yet still “unbothered.”

“I just want to tell them 'look at me, hashtag I'm unbothered,'” she said.

“It's not about how you look, it's about how you feel. Treat yourself how you want to treat you. You are strong, you are unique, you are beautiful. Nobody can be like you and I think it's the best thing you have. And we are all women of all colors, all shapes, all sizes,” she added.

Last month, the Miss Universe Organization defended Harnaaz Sandhu against social media users who are attacking her with body-shaming comments.

In a video posted by the organization recently on their Facebook page, Sandhu was seen explaining the Indian language diversity.

In the post, Facebook users were commenting about the beauty queen's weight gain. Among the comments included ""YIKES! WHAT HAPPENED TO THAT WEIGHT GIRL?? Someone needs a diet!!"

The organization then commented on the post, saying that they do not tolerate bullying.

"The Miss Universe Organization does not tolerate bullying of any kind. We are a community built to champion, encourage, and uplift one another," the organization commented.

"There is no room for hate here," it added.

