^

Entertainment

'Hashtag I'm unbothered': Harnaaz Sandhu on body-shamers

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 25, 2022 | 3:59pm
'Hashtag I'm unbothered': Harnaaz Sandhu on body-shamers
Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu gave a strong advice to women who are being victimized by body-shaming. 

During her arrival in the country on Sunday, Harnaaz told women that she is the perfect example of being body shamed yet still “unbothered.”

“I just want to tell them 'look at me, hashtag I'm unbothered,'” she said.

“It's not about how you look, it's about how you feel. Treat yourself how you want to treat you. You are strong, you are unique, you are beautiful. Nobody can be like you and I think it's the best thing you have. And we are all women of all colors, all shapes, all sizes,” she added. 

Last month, the Miss Universe Organization defended Harnaaz Sandhu against social media users who are attacking her with body-shaming comments. 

In a video posted by the organization recently on their Facebook page, Sandhu was seen explaining the Indian language diversity. 

In the post, Facebook users were commenting about the beauty queen's weight gain. Among the comments included ""YIKES! WHAT HAPPENED TO THAT WEIGHT GIRL?? Someone needs a diet!!"

The organization then commented on the post, saying that they do not tolerate bullying. 

"The Miss Universe Organization does not tolerate bullying of any kind. We are a community built to champion, encourage, and uplift one another," the organization commented. 

"There is no room for hate here," it added. 

RELATED: Miss Universe slams bashers of 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu's weight gain 
 

HARNAAZ SANDHU
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Amber Heard jealous of Johnny Depp's 'Winona Forever' tattoo

Amber Heard jealous of Johnny Depp's 'Winona Forever' tattoo

By Chris Lefkow | 6 hours ago
Heard, for her part, was jealous about a tattoo Depp had that read "Winona Forever" -- a reference to former girlfriend...
Entertainment
fbtw
Amber Heard jealous of Johnny Depp's 'Winona Forever' tattoo

Amber Heard jealous of Johnny Depp's 'Winona Forever' tattoo

By Chris Lefkow | 6 hours ago
Heard, for her part, was jealous about a tattoo Depp had that read "Winona Forever" -- a reference to former girlfriend...
Entertainment
fbtw
Amber Heard jealous of Johnny Depp's 'Winona Forever' tattoo

Amber Heard jealous of Johnny Depp's 'Winona Forever' tattoo

By Chris Lefkow | 6 hours ago
Heard, for her part, was jealous about a tattoo Depp had that read "Winona Forever" -- a reference to former girlfriend...
Entertainment
fbtw
Elon Musk denies threesome with Amber Heard in Johnny Depp's house

Elon Musk denies threesome with Amber Heard in Johnny Depp's house

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Actor Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard is currently underway, and among those who may take the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Joey de Leon not slowing down, still dishing out laughs

Joey de Leon not slowing down, still dishing out laughs

By Pat-P Daza | 16 hours ago
Among Pinoys, Joey de Leon is definitely a household name.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Hipon Girl says Willie Revillame fully supports her Binibining Pilipinas journey

Hipon Girl says Willie Revillame fully supports her Binibining Pilipinas journey

By Jan Milo Severo | 31 minutes ago
Herlene Budol, popularly known as “Hipon Girl,” revealed that host Willie Revillame fully supports her to her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jake Cuenca, Kylie Verzosa remain friends despite breakup

Jake Cuenca, Kylie Verzosa remain friends despite breakup

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Despite the breakup, actor Jake Cuenca shared that he and beauty queen Kylie Verzosa decided to remain friends...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mabuhay, Philippines!': Miss Universe 2021 arrives via 'best friend' Beatrice Luigi Gomez's invitation

'Mabuhay, Philippines!': Miss Universe 2021 arrives via 'best friend' Beatrice Luigi Gomez's invitation

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 hours ago
Reigning Miss Universe Haarnaz Sandhu arrived in Manila late afternoon Sunday, April 24, from Mumbai aboard the private jet...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rachelle Ann Go reprises 'Les Miserables' role for UK, Ireland tour

Rachelle Ann Go reprises 'Les Miserables' role for UK, Ireland tour

By Marane A. Plaza | 4 hours ago
Rachelle Ann Go is set to play the role of Fantine again in the legendary musical Les Miserables for its upcoming United Kingdom...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Bad Guys' tops N. American box office

'Bad Guys' tops N. American box office

5 hours ago
Three new releases helped fuel the North American box office this weekend, with Universal's animated action-comedy...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with