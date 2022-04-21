^

Britney Spears' lawyer hits her father Jamie for 'bullying,' absence

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 21, 2022 | 8:01pm
In this file photo taken on July 22, 2019 US singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Britney Spears' father is to step down as conservator of her estate, US media reported August 12, 2021, seemingly ending a bitter legal battle with his daughter. Britney, 39, last month launched a bid to remove him from the controversial guardianship role that she said amounted to "abuse."
AFP / Valerie Macon

MANILA, Philippines — The saga following the termination of pop singer Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship continues, as her lawyer Matthew Rosengart slammed her father and former consevator Jamie Spears for trying to access files from a private investigator hired by the singer's legal team.

Matthew asked the court overseeing the issue to throw out Jamie's attempt, calling it "bullying," adding that Jamie has repeatedly been avoiding to appear for his deposition.

Jamie has thrice failed to show up for his deposition. He now refuses to be summoned in Los Angeles where the court battle is taking place, as he resides in Kentwood, Louisiana — the Spears' hometown.

The lawyer wrote in a submitted motion that Jamie is “extremely overbroad, unduly burdensome and oppressive.”

"A decent father, a father who truly loved his daughter... would place his daughter’s interests above his own,” Matthew added. "Such a father would show grace and decency and cease and desist from bullying and harassing his daughter."

Jamie was suspended as Britney's conservator in September 2021, and two months later the conservatorship itself was terminated. But the issue is yet to resolve with proceedings about legal fees and alleged conservatorship abuse being discussed in court.

Matthew also wrote in the most recent court filing that Jamie "should cooperate and tell the truth, rather than obfuscating and stonewalling" and "leave his daughter alone, and move on.”

Amid all these, Britney is currently expecting her third child and preparing for her wedding with fiance Sam Asghari.

BRITNEY

BRITNEY SPEARS
