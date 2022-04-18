Ai-Ai delas Alas immerses in the extraordinary life of Mamay

Playing the title role in the upcoming GMA drama series, Raising Mamay, Ai-Ai is challenged to capture the innocence of a child and intricacies of regression as being experienced by her character. ‘This is one of the challenging roles I have ever played in my entire career, but it is also one of those I consider fulfi lling,’ says she. ‘Usually (in a drama), it’s always about a mom who makes sacrifi ces, ngayon nagkabaliktad. The daughter will do everything for her mom’s sake

Hands down, comedy is her turf. Ai-Ai delas Alas’ iconic character, Ina Montecillo, the single, hardworking mother-turned-president-turned book author, is a tour-de-force proof to it. Her gift to have people in stitches and touch their hearts is on point and has never waned.

Again, in her element, Ai-Ai is bound to do the same as she plays the title role in the upcoming GMA drama series, Raising Mamay, with Shayne Sava and Abdul Raman as featured Sparkle Sweethearts. It will premiere on April 25 at 3:25 p.m.

“I’m also a mom here, but this is (my first time to portray someone) with regression, kumbaga naging bata yung (character ko) ulit dito,” Ai-Ai compared her latest character to previous ones that graced the small and big screens, in a short virtual one-on-one with The STAR. “Naging bata (yung isip niya) because of an accident. (She retreated to her young self because of an accident). This is different since I usually play a mom (who takes care of her child). Ngayon yung character ko yung inaalagaan ng anak niya.” As the title suggests, Mamay, also known as Letty, will be raised by her teen daughter Abigail, played by Shayne.

Mamay, added Ai-Ai, is given proper medical attention through sessions with psychiatrists, so she can recover from her condition, described as regressive behavioral disorder by another character in a show’s teaser. “Anything that will help her recover from the accident has been done by her family, especially her daughter.” The details about her condition will be revealed as soon as the narrative begins.

“This is one of the challenging roles I have ever played in my entire career, but it is also one of those I consider fulfilling,” shared Ai-Ai, who had only good words for the Raising Mamay story and fellow actors, who were the reasons why the look of the TV series would flourish more, as she put it, “mas naging maganda siya kasi nga lahat ng mga kasamahan ko dito ay magagaling.”

To understand the context of her character, Ai-Ai had ample time to immerse herself in the role and rediscover for herself what was it like to be a child again.

“I had immersion with kids aged between six and seven with a psychiatrist para alam ko rin kung paano aralin yung character nila, kung paano sila kumilos, kung paano sila magsalita, kung paano sila maglaro, kung paano sila umiyak (for me to study their personality, their actions, their manner of talking, playing and crying).” This was done virtually with four to five kids and allowed the actress to have interactions with them. From there, Ai-Ai built her character from the ground up.

“Maybe it’s not the first time, but (it’s) rare (for a) drama (to) feature the sacrifices made by a child for her mother,” said Ai-Ai of the story’s highlight. “Usually, it’s always about a mom who makes sacrifices, ngayon nagkabaliktad (now the tables have been turned), lahat ay gagawin niya para dun sa nanay niya (the daughter will do everything for her mom’s sake).”

The real challenge for Ai-Ai was to capture the cuteness of a child and the seriousness and intricacies of the issue being presented.

“Makikita mo dun yung innocence niya,” said she of Mamay-Letty. “Matutuwa ka sa kanya, hindi ka lang maiiyak, hindi lang drama, pero matutuwa ka and at the same time, it’s very heartwarming ‘pag papanoorin mo yung palabas, kasi nga yung innocence nung bata nakakatawa, kasi hindi naman niya alam na dapat na ganito, the way she talks na kung paano niya makita yung isang bagay bilang isang bata.”

Working in a bubble is not a new experience for Ai-Ai, who acted in the romantic-comedy series, Owe My Love, and graced the talent show, The Clash, as judge in the new normal. She is well-acquainted with all the necessary health and safety protocols. Aside from getting work, Ai-Ai is also grateful for having good health.

“God is good, God is really good,” said she. “Mabuti ang panginoon, hindi Niya ako pinapabayaan. Salamat sa Kanya at salamat sa GMA na parati akong binibigyan ng project.” Her organic-and-gluten-free diet has done wonders to her these challenging times. For the past six years, she has been religiously following that lifestyle.

Asked about sharing the screen with Shayne and Abdul, who are among GMA 7’s loveteams, touted to brighten up the small screen by the Kapuso’s talent management, Ai-Ai said, “Refreshing naman yung mga bata and lalo na si Shayne, yung anak ko, nakakatuwa kasi nakakasabay na siya sa amin pagdating sa aktingan. It’s a big help that they have acting coaches on set, which we didn’t have back in the day. Masyadong difficult for them kasi pina-pa-practice sila. Aside from that, the acting coaches also guide them where they should be coming from this emotion.”

As a veteran, Ai-Ai has met young stars, whom she considers her own children, in the industry. “’Pag dating kasi sa ganyan, talagang yung emotions ko, tinototoo ko yung pagmamahal ko sa kanila kaya siguro nag-ra-radiate on television na ay, mahal niya itong batang na ito. Mommy at mama nila talaga ako agad.”

In between takes, if given the opportunity to share a lesson or two, Ai-Ai would give these pieces of advice to showbiz neophytes.

“I would tell them to always stay humble, always be thankful to the Lord and to your fellow actors, and respect them, and the seniors, who have been in the industry for a long time,” said Ai-Ai. “Always remember to innovate because always maraming papasok na bago, maraming papasok na mas magaling sa inyo, pero parati kayong maging humble at isipin ninyo na aral, aral, innovate para parating mag-flourish kayo in your careers.”

Ai-Ai’s success story, from being a supporting star to becoming a leading actress, is about hard work and commitment. Part of it, too, is her faith in God to navigate her personal and professional life.

“Always binibigyan Niya ako ng trabaho, always binibigyan niya ako ng magandang projects (He always gives me work and good projects),” said she, who also acknowledged the support and trust her following and GMA have given the host-comedienne, “kasi lagi kong sinasabi sa Kanya na ‘Lord… may mga tao akong manager, pero maging manager din kita kasi you know what’s best for me (I always tell Him that ‘Lord, I have (human) managers, but you’re also my manager, who knows what’s best for me’).”

With Raising Mamay, Ai-Ai will show again that she belongs to that circle of actresses who can sashay their way from comedy to drama, and back.