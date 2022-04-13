'Kinakabahan ako': Ivana Alawi on working with Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress and content creator Ivana Alawi admitted that she's nervous about working with Gerald Anderson and Sam Milby in the upcoming ABS-CBN series "A Family Affair."

In a report by MJ Felipe on ABS-CBN's TV Patrol, Ivana shared she's playing the female lead, and that she's excited but the same time nervous about working with her co-actors

“I was very excited especially [with] the whole cast. [Pero] pagpasok ko, natatakot ako, kinakabahan ako kasi Gerald and Sam, mga pinapanood ko lang iyan noong bata ako!" she said laughing.

“’Tapos, siyempre, excited to work with Jake [Ejercito] and Jameson [Blake],” she added.

Ivana shared it was fun working with her co-stars because they are all supportive.

“While I was working with them, it was really fun kasi they were all so supportive, walang ilangan kasi they were very welcoming and they are very friendly,” she said.

The sexy vlogger also said she enjoyed shooting the series in a lock-in taping in Masbate.

“Sobrang nag-enjoy ako noong first cycle kasi first time kong makapunta ng Masbate. And yung mga experiences doon, yung horse riding, yung view, ang sarap sa feeling," she said.

“Sobrang enjoy especially the company, yung production, the whole team, all the artists. Sobrang sayang kasama kasi parang bonding talaga, para lang kaming magbabarkada,” she added.

The actress also shared what the series is all about,"'A Family Affair' is all about how love and secrets can poison a family."

Produced by Star Creatives, the series is going to premiere this 2022.

