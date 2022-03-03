^

Ivana Alawi surprises mom with brand new house

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 3, 2022 | 4:59pm
Ivana Alawi surprises mom with brand new house
Ivana Alawi with her family in an image posted on February 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — Actress and vlogger Ivana Alawi surprised her mother with a brand new house. 

In her latest video blog on her YouTube channel, Ivana said that it had always been her dream to buy a new house for her mom since she was a kid. 

“Pinaghandaan ko ito for so many years, ever since I was five years old. Nung five years old ako, naalala ko sinasabihan ko si Mama noon, ‘Ma, kapag nagkapera ako pagtanda ko, ikaw 'yung una kong bibilihan ng bahay.’ Tuwang tuwa siya,” she said.

“Itong lahat ng ito, it’s from my hard work. I am so happy kasi siyempre matutuwa 'yung isa sa dream ko na mabigyan ang family ko ng sarili nilang bahay na pinaghirapan ko,” she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The actress also said that she bought the lot years ago, and she’s really happy that her family loves it. 

“Nung binili ko itong lupa na ito, hindi ko sinsabi sa nanay ko na sa kanya ito. Ang surprise talaga, it’s for Mona and for Mama. Si Mona kasi siya 'yung tumulong sa akin kung bakit ako nandito sa YouTube. 

"She’s so supportive ever since. Never siya humingi ng kahit ano. Kapag ako nagta-trabaho sa mga shoots ko, sa vlogs, lagi kong nagiging inspirasyon na mapatayo itong bahay,” she added.

Ivana pranked her family at first, saying she sold the property four years ago. 

