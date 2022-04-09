Jericho Rosales nominated for Best Actor at LA film festival

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Jericho Rosales is nominated for Best Actor at the NewFilmmakers Los Angeles Awards.

In his Instagram account, Jericho said that his movie “Basurero” is also nominated for Best International Drama.

“Our short film BASURERO gets nominated for BEST INTERNATIONAL DRAMA and kulot gets a BEST ACTOR nomination at the NFMLA 2022 in Los Angeles!” he wrote.



“This little jeepney made it to Hollywood! Cheers team!” he added.

In his IG story, Jericho said he’s in his New York apartment when he received the good news.

“At my little office in NYC receiving the good news,” he wrote.

NFMLA is a nonprofit organization that supports emerging filmmakers and artists through a monthly series of screenings in Los Angeles.

“We are so proud to be able to highlight the incredible talent of all of our nominees, who have each created such inspiring work,” NFMLA programming director Bojana Sandic said in a statement.

