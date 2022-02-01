Carlo Aquinoâ€™s non-showbiz girlfriend Trina Candaza moves out from their home

Carlo Aquino’s non-showbiz girlfriend Trina Candaza moves out from their home

MANILA, Philippines — Trina Candaza, Carlo Aquino’s non-showbiz girlfriend, has apparently moved out of the home she shares with the actor along with their daughter, Enola Mithi.

In her new vlog titled "Our New Home," Candaza took her social media followers on a tour as she showed her new condominium unit in the video.

The model said, "Obviously we moved to a new home. Bago na 'yung tinitirahan namin. Dito ko pinili kasi if ever na mag face-to-face, at least malapit na ako sa school and mabilis ako makakauwi kay Mithi."

Rumors of Carlo and Trina apparently breaking up first started when the model shared a cryptic post on her Facebook account.

"You will really know your worth to your partner if ano magiging actions niya pag wala ka na sa kanya,” Candaza shared in her Facebook post last January 28. “Kung may pinupuntahan na agad na babae. Wag na kayo umasang mag babago pa yung jowa niyo na sakit sa ulo, hindi na yan magbabago."

Candaza launched her "home tour" vlog the following day, January 29.

Aquino has yet to comment on the alleged breakup. The pair first sparked dating rumors in January of 2019. They then welcomed their daughter, Enola Mithi in 2021.

