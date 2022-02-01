

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
Carlo Aquino’s non-showbiz girlfriend Trina Candaza moves out from their home
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 1, 2022 | 9:47am





 
Carlo Aquinoâ€™s non-showbiz girlfriend Trina Candaza moves out from their home
Carlo Aquino, Trina Candaza
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo
 


MANILA, Philippines —  Trina Candaza, Carlo Aquino’s non-showbiz girlfriend, has apparently moved out of the home she shares with the actor along with their daughter, Enola Mithi.


In her new vlog titled "Our New Home," Candaza took her social media followers on a tour as she showed her new condominium unit in the video.


The model said, "Obviously we moved to a new home. Bago na 'yung tinitirahan namin. Dito ko pinili kasi if ever na mag face-to-face, at least malapit na ako sa school and mabilis ako makakauwi kay Mithi."


Rumors of Carlo and Trina apparently breaking up first started when the model shared a cryptic post on her Facebook account.


"You will really know your worth to your partner if ano magiging actions niya pag wala ka na sa kanya,” Candaza shared in her Facebook post last January 28. “Kung may pinupuntahan na agad na babae. Wag na kayo umasang mag babago pa yung jowa niyo na sakit sa ulo, hindi na yan magbabago."


 




 


Candaza launched her "home tour" vlog the following day, January 29.


Aquino has yet to comment on the alleged breakup. The pair first sparked dating rumors in January of 2019. They then welcomed their daughter, Enola Mithi in 2021.


RELATED: 'Napag-uusapan na': Carlo Aquino on getting married to Trina Candaza


 










 









CARLO AQUINO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst posts farewell before death, Miss Universe pays homage







Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst posts farewell before death, Miss Universe pays homage



By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
20 hours ago 


Former Miss USA titleholder Cheslie Kryst died last Sunday in Manhattan, New York.








Entertainment
fbtw













NBI files cyber libel raps vs Annabelle Rama







NBI files cyber libel raps vs Annabelle Rama



21 hours ago 


The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has formally filed a cyber libel case against talent manager Annabelle Rama Gutierrez...








Entertainment
fbtw













Eugene Domingo recalls humble acting beginnings under renowned directors







Eugene Domingo recalls humble acting beginnings under renowned directors



By Boy Abunda |
11 hours ago 


Asked if she’s the type of an actress, who comes to the set prepared and already knows her character’s backstory,...








Entertainment
fbtw













Is your sign lucky in the Year of the Water Tiger?




By Pat-P Daza |
1 day ago 


Last week, I wrote about what to expect in the Year of the Water Tiger. 








Entertainment
fbtw













Catriona Gray, other Pinay beauty queens mourn Cheslie Kryst's passing







Catriona Gray, other Pinay beauty queens mourn Cheslie Kryst's passing



By Marane A. Plaza |
19 hours ago 


Filipina beauty queens Catriona Gray, Pia Wurtzbach and Gazini Ganados paid tribute to the late Miss USA 2019...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









BTS' Jimin recovering from appendicitis, COVID-19







BTS' Jimin recovering from appendicitis, COVID-19



By Marane A. Plaza |
51 minutes ago 


BTS member Jimin underwent a surgery for acute appendicitis. He also tested positive for COVID-19.








Entertainment
fbtw













Enchong Dee voluntarily surrenders to NBI







Enchong Dee voluntarily surrenders to NBI

 

By Marane A. Plaza |
1 hour ago 


Actor Enchong Dee voluntarily surrendered himself to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Quezon City, ith regards...








Entertainment
fbtw













Marian Rivera mourns death of fellow Miss Universe judge Cheslie Kryst







Marian Rivera mourns death of fellow Miss Universe judge Cheslie Kryst



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 hour ago 


Kapuso Primetime Queen Marian Rivera is one of the many celebrities who are mourning the death of Miss USA 2019 titleholder Cheslie...








Entertainment
fbtw













BTS' Grammy outfits sold for $160,000 in charity auction







BTS' Grammy outfits sold for $160,000 in charity auction



By Marane A. Plaza |
2 hours ago 


The Grammy outfits worn by K-Pop supergroup BTS in 2021 have sold for $160,000, or more than P8M, in a recent...








Entertainment
fbtw













Rihanna announces pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky







Rihanna announces pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky



By Marane A. Plaza |
2 hours ago 


Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together. The two announced their pregnancy news through a series of...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with