Xian Gaza on Joshua Garcia's rumored girlfriend: 'Ba't kamukha ko siya?'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 30, 2022 | 5:05pm
Xian Gaza on Joshua Garcia's rumored girlfriend: 'Ba't kamukha ko siya?'
MANILA, Philippines — Controversial social media personality Xian Gaza reacted on Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia’s rumored romance with Ateneo basketball player Trina Guytingco. 

In his Facebook account, Xian asked Joshua why his rumored girlfriend has resemblance with him. 

“Shuta Joshua ba't kamukha ko siya,” Xian wrote. 

In another post, Xian posted a screenshot which he messaged Joshua his photo. 

“Joshua, kung alam ko lang na type mo palay yung mga itsurahan ko eh sana matagal na kita inawrahan,” he told Joshua.

Joshua and Trina were trending on social media after the actor posted Trina on his Instagram story. Trina shared Joshua’s story in her own IG story. Rumors on the apparent romance between the two started swirling online. 

Trina is also friends with actors Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla and other celebrities who are members of their group of friends.

RELATED: Joshua Garcia warns fans of fake Facebook account

JOSHUA GARCIA

XIAN GAZA
'Sinong ex?': Kris Aquino's 3 ex-lovers in 1 party, asked which one is in 'parinig'

'Sinong ex?': Kris Aquino's 3 ex-lovers in 1 party, asked which one is in 'parinig'

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence, Oscars' TV ratings soar after slap

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence, Oscars' TV ratings soar after slap

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence, Oscars' TV ratings soar after slap

