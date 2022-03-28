Lunch Out Loudâ€™s Maritest and other variants of â€˜Maritessâ€™

Lunch Out Loud’s Maritest and other variants of ‘Maritess’

TV5’s Lunch Out Loud is launching today a showbiz gossip quiz game, Maritest, to be hosted by Billy Crawford and celebrity guest Ethel Booba (not in photo).

Last Saturday, my friends and I were in the mood for ramen. Our host suggested Ramen Ron, located on the ground floor of Edades Tower in Rockwell. During the lockdown, Ramen Ron (which is owned by Gaita Fores and son Amado) was only available via delivery because they did not have a restaurant then and were operating out of their commissary.

Our party of seven consisted of me and three couples: Manolo and Maritess, Mark and Connie, and Dino and Angela. After scanning our menus, Dino and I both ordered the cold soba. The noodles were firm, and the cold sesame sauce was topped with pork chashu cubes, wakame, cucumber, pickled ginger and leeks. I even added an ice cube to make the delicious dish even colder.

Dino and I were happy and satisfied with the cold soba, which perfectly complemented the warm, humid weather. I also had the pork bun, which is a tasty pork belly slice served with a homemade sauce, Japanese mayo, spring onions and lettuce. Angela ordered the hot and spicy Tantanmen noodles, which she testified was as delicious as it was hot!

The others each had a bowl of the Ukokkei Miso Chashu Ramen, which is a silky based broth topped with pork chashu slices, bean sprouts and spring onions. For sharing, we ordered Karaage, which is crispy fried chicken served with a spicy dipping sauce and gyoza. For dessert, I tried the popcorn crème brulee, which is popcorn-infused custard topped with caramelized sugar.

Though it took less than an hour to slurp and gobble up our tasty dinner, we lingered and chatted for another hour. It was a relaxing Saturday night made extra special by the delicious food, effortless conversation and most of all, wonderful friends.

STAR/ File Delicious pork bun, Crispy chicken karaage with spicy dipping sauce, Bowl of Tantamen noodles, deliciously hot and spicy! And My perfect bowl of cold soba! The best dish for warm weather.

***

Lunch Out Loud, the noontime show that airs weekdays at 11:45 a.m. on TV5, will launch its newest game segment called Maritest today. A showbiz gossip quiz game designed for quiz-mosas, Maritest will be hosted by Billy Crawford and today’s celebrity guest, Ethel Booba. Watch to find out if you’re a certified Maritess or a mere feelingera!

For those who are not yet aware, Maritess is the new alias for chismosas which means, “Mare, ito ang latest!” Here are some other Maritess variants you may have heard of and even encountered: Marietta (Mare, ito pa), Marisol (Mareng tagasulsol), Marisa (Mare may isa pa), Maris (Mare, ano ang tsismis?), Marina (Mare, ano na?), Mariposa (Mare, post mo na!), Maricar (Mare, kararating lang), Maricon (Mare, confirmed), Marife (Mare, pengeng pera), Maricris (Mare, crisis ngayon).

Marison (Mare, sundan ko chika mo), Marinela (Mare, ano sabi nila?), Marichu (Mareng echosera), Marimar (Mare, marami pa), Maripaz (Mare, pasa mo chika), Marita (Mare, tama ka), and Marian (Mare, ayan na…).

***

Showbiz is buzzing with Angelica Panganiban’s confirmation that she is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Gregg Homan, a wealthy businessman based in Subic. Angelica waited till after her first trimester before making the announcement.

***

Last Friday, March 18, news of Kit Thompson allegedly beating his girlfriend, actress Ana Jalandoni, inside a hotel room in Tagaytay city went viral. Pictures of Ana’s bruised face were circulated as well. One tabloid even said she temporarily lost her eyesight. Kit was detained over the weekend but has since been released after posting bail.

***

With the election campaigns heating up, I realized only recently that if certain senatorial candidates win, there’ll be a few family pairings in the Senate.

If former Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar is elected, he’ll be in a mother-son tandem with his mom, Sen. Cynthia Villar. A daddy-daughter team-up is also on the horizon if former Vice President Jojo Binay, father of Sen. Nancy Binay, succeeds in his senatorial campaign.

A brother-sister act is possible if Cong. Allan Peter Cayetano wins and joins Sen. Pia Cayetano, his sister. And then there are half-brothers Jinggoy Estrada and JV Ejercito, who are both eyeing Senate seats in the May 9 elections. Will one or both be lucky this time?