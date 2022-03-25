^

Kris Aquino hits unnamed ex-boyfriend in Robredo Tarlac sortie, Ruffa Guttierrez reacts

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 25, 2022 | 11:04am
Presidential aspirant Leni Robredo and actress-host Kris Aquino
VP Leni Robredo Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino hit an unnamed ex-lover in the Leni Robredo rally in her hometown Tarlac. 

Kris made a surprise appearance in the campaign sortie despite being sick. She was joined by her sons Josh and Bimby, who accompanied her the rest of the way on stage. 

She was also joined by Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin on stage. 

Kris urged the crowd not to vote her ex-boyfriend because he didn’t stay true to his words and promises during their romantic relationship. 

"Sinabi mo [Angel] ‘yong may karelasyon. 'Di ba ‘yung isa, nasa Uniteam, ‘yung ex," Kris said.

"Oh, ‘wag niyo iboto ‘yon ah, sayang ang boto dahil hindi marunong tumupad sa mga pinangako. Dedma please," she added. 

Former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista, Kris’ ex-boyfriend, is running for a Senate seat under the Uniteam of Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte. 

Herbert’s rumored girlfriend, Ruffa Gutierrez, took to Twitter asking everybody to be good to their exes. 

“Good morning beautiful people! Be kind to everyone, including your ex,” Ruffa wrote. 

RELATED: 'Worth all the risks': Sick Kris Aquino goes out to endorse Robredo in hometown Tarlac

