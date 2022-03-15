^

Entertainment

'Aki, nanay mo': Paulo Avelino to bring Janine Gutierrez in his visit to LJ Reyes, son Aki

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 15, 2022 | 6:54pm
'Aki, nanay mo': Paulo Avelino to bring Janine Gutierrez in his visit to LJ Reyes, son Aki
Kapamilya stars Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino in an Instagram post on March 7, 2022.
Leo Dominguez via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino wil reportedlyl bring rumored girlfriend Janine Gutierrez when he visits LJ Reyes and his son Aki in New York. 

In a report by Pilipino Star Ngayon, Paulo joked that he will introduce Janine to Aki as his new mother. 

“Ipakikilala ko talaga siya, diretso na, Aki nanay mo, joke lang,” Paulo said. 

Paulo, however, said that he has no time for love life as he is now busy with work. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paulo Avelino (@pauavelino)

“Work muna, saka na ang love,” he said. 

When asked how his relationship with Janine is, Paulo said he is just enjoying Janine’s company. 

“Hindi ko alam kong may dapat aminin dahil may kanya-kanya kaming trabaho. Tingnan natin kung kakausapin ako ni Janine, hindi niya ako kinakausap after ‘Marry Me, Marry You,’” he said. 

Janine and Paulo will join Ogie Alcasid in his concert tour in the United States.

In the Instagram account of the love team’s manager, Leo Dominguez posted a photo of Janine and Paulo, announcing that the pair will be the guests in Ogie’s concerts. 

“The wait for this we know has been 'OA' … but OA sa Love in the USA Tour is coming at the end of the month!!” he wrote. 

“Don’t miss your chance to feel the OA kilig with the King of OPM, Ogie Alcasid… featuring today’s hottest dream team and award winning stars Paulo Avelino and Janine Gutierrez. Catch them on March 26 at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, April 2 at the Sycuan Casino Resort in San Diego, and April 3 at the Morongo Casino Resort and Spa in Cabazon, California. See you there!” he added.

RELATED: Rumored couple Janine Gutierrez, Paulo Avelino to join US concert tour

JANINE GUTIEREZ

PAULO AVELINO
