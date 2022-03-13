Catriona Gray defends Miss Universe 2021Â Harnaaz Sandhu from people commenting on her weight

Catriona Gray defends Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu from people commenting on her weight

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen and singer Catriona Gray defended current Miss Universe titleholder Harnaaz Sandhu from weight gain critics.

Catriona shared her insights on the issue when asked by a reporter during the press launch of “Top Class: The Rise To P-Pop Stardom,” an upcoming P-Pop reality show competition produced by the country's entertainment giants Kumu, Cignal Entertainment, TV5, and Cornerstone Entertainment, and hosted by the beauty queen herself.

"I think it's really unfortunate that the public still finds the need to tear women down in that way," Gray said. "We’re campaigning so hard that a beauty queen, or titlist, or Miss Universe should be more than an image."

Recently, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu addressed the weight gain issue during a Q&A video on Miss Universe's Instagram page.

"I think everybody has their own perspective, but I know that [at] the end of the day, it's me and how much I love myself," the Indian beauty said.

Sandhu added, "Maybe I'm going through some changes, maybe I didn't sleep well last night and my face is looking puffy today. Or maybe this is how I am. Because we all change at the end of the day. And I think we need to be comfortable. We need to love ourselves. We all go through changes and that should be 'this is me and I love myself'," she said.

In light of the issue, Catriona also expressed that Harnaaz should not be defined based on her body shape.

"And she is not limited by what her body shape is. She is a spokesperson at the end of the day—that's what I believe—and she is effectively doing her role as a Miss Universe and I feel that she should be celebrated."

Catriona also noted that giving empowering messages to young girls is what's most important.

"What message do we send to other young girls or young people in the public and even on social media when they read those (negative) comments (about weight gain), and then perhaps they compare their bodies? There's nothing that's nice that comes out of it," Catriona said.

Gray also shared her excitement about her new hosting stint, noting she also loves celebrating the talents and dreams of contestants. "Sobrang excited ako to be the host of this show dahil I love being a part of someone’s journey as they realize their dreams. And ‘Top Class’ is the first of its kind, developing and discovering the next P-pop stardom."

Catch the thrilling and dramatic new reality series this 2022 on the Kapatid Network, TVS, Kumu and on select digital plattorms.

