^

Entertainment

Empowered female celebs are back in showbiz this Women’s Month

!hola - MJ Marfori - The Philippine Star
March 12, 2022 | 12:00am
Empowered female celebs are back in showbiz this Womenâ€™s Month
Catriona Gray is again ready for the microphone as she hosts Top Class, The Rise to P-Pop Stardom. Empowered
STAR / File

Queen Cat is back! After having an arcadian season, Catriona Gray is yet again ready for the microphone as she wears her hat as host for Top Class, The Rise to P-Pop Stardom.

Just like in Miss Universe, Catriona gives her all in anything she does and that is a promise, she tells fans.

“I have dabbled in a little bit of guestings in the past and reality shows, and this is really an accumulation of all of those things as a mainstay host, the show itself. I am really excited for Top Class and will give it my all,” says she.

Empowered artist Zoe Saldaña, star of The Adam Project, has been very vocal about her advocacies. One of which is about mental health.

Catriona feels that it is time to uplift aspiring talents and help in her own way for them to grow in the entertainment industry.

When asked what makes Pinoys top class, her answer is: “I think it is our drive. We have some of the most driven people in the world and we are also well-supported by our countrymen.” Catriona takes pride in that.

Coleen Garcia (with the author, right) returns to the limelight after a few guestings in her husband’s noontime show, Lunch Out Loud, via the movie Adarna Gang.

Conversing with the former Miss Universe is such a nostalgic moment as we got to witness her crowning in Thailand back in 2018 and her natural talent for conversing and relaying her thoughts to the crowd is just commendable.

She is also not one to back down on questions regarding current queens, when asked about the recent body-shaming current Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu of India experienced after posting a photo online. Catriona was quick to correct and call out the error.

“It is really unfortunate that the public needs to tear women down that way,” she shares. “We are campaigning so hard that a beauty queen or a titlist or winner of Miss Universe should be more than an image. She is not limited by what her body shape is, she is a spokesperson at the end of the day.

“She’s effectively doing her role as Miss Universe and I feel it should be celebrated because what message do we send to other young girls and people in social media, who read those comments and compare their bodies. Let’s not use derogatory terms and it’s Women’s Month pa, we should celebrate women, what they give on the table, which is their voice and their platform. That’s what a Miss Universe is.”

Meanwhile, hot momma Coleen Garcia is returning to the limelight after a few guestings in her husband’s noontime show, Lunch Out Loud.

Coleen says that after nearly two years in lockdown and giving birth, she is in a “yes mood” to accept projects in the industry. Her comeback movie, Adarna Gang, launched yesterday on Vivamax. She shares that doing the film made her miss her old self pre-Amari. A sentiment so valid for all first-time mothers and that I can personally relate to as well.

“I didn’t really have the opportunity to do anything else that I love,” says she. “Most of the things that I love involve stepping out of the house, whether it was going for a hike or working out or seeing friends, things that would remind me of who I am. I did not get to have that for the past almost two years and nakakabaliw siya and the hardest part is you don’t realize until you’re already reminded who you were.”

Coleen says that even though it took awhile for her to realize this, she knew that it was part of her journey and that she respects her pacing as a mother, but now what makes her more open to projects is partly because of self-love as well to pursue her passion and not deny herself of things that would make her happy.

“Iyong mentality ko kasi was Amari first,” the actress says. “In every situation and in everything, I thought that I was being a great mother by doing that. But I realized by letting go of myself by completely neglecting myself and for not giving enough time for my marriage, it cannot always be the baby first. You also have to nourish your relationship with your spouse, with yourself. You cannot pour from an empty cup.”

Another woman who exudes what it is to be an empowered artist is Zoe Saldaña. We got to talk to her one on one via Zoom for The Adam Project, which dropped yesterday on Netflix.

Zoe has been very vocal about her advocacies. One of which is about mental health. She grew up diagnosed with dyslexia and ADHD. With this, she recently applauded the growing inclusivity of the awards season with not just extending the recognition to people of different cultures, but to people with special needs as well.

This comes after Coda won big at the recently-concluded Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“It feels great actually. It feels way more balanced,” Zoe says, “way more inclusive and I just hope it continues evolving in the right direction. It is just about time for us as human species. We have to.”

CATRIONA GRAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Come on, what a bargain!': Carla Abellana sells Rockwell condo amid Tom Rodriguez rumored split

'Come on, what a bargain!': Carla Abellana sells Rockwell condo amid Tom Rodriguez rumored split

By Marane A. Plaza | 3 days ago
The actress' post came amid rumors that she and husband Tom Rodriguez have broken up and that Tom allegedly lost his life...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: David Chua reacts to Kelley Day as alleged 3rd party in Tom Rodriguez, Carla Abellana marriage
play
Exclusive

WATCH: David Chua reacts to Kelley Day as alleged 3rd party in Tom Rodriguez, Carla Abellana marriage

By Jan Milo Severo | 15 hours ago
Actor and director David Chua defended his friend Kelley Day after being dragged as the alleged third party in the relationship...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Rated Korina' studio now for rent, says owner David Chua
play

'Rated Korina' studio now for rent, says owner David Chua

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
The production venue used by TV program “Rated Korina” is now open for rent.
Entertainment
fbtw
Carla Abellana likes 'cheater' comment directed at Tom Rodriguez

Carla Abellana likes 'cheater' comment directed at Tom Rodriguez

By Jan Milo Severo | 13 days ago
A month after their rumored split, Kapuso actress Carla Abellana reacted to a social media user who called...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jericho Rosales, Kim Jones move to New York

Jericho Rosales, Kim Jones move to New York

By Marane A. Plaza | February 24, 2022 - 9:20am
Jericho Rosales revealed that he and wife Kim Jones are currently settling in their new place in New York City.&nbs...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Rachel breaks down The Broken Marriage Vow&rsquo;s &lsquo;trending&rsquo; confrontation scene

Rachel breaks down The Broken Marriage Vow’s ‘trending’ confrontation scene

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 hour ago
Rachel Alejandro revealed what really went down on set while filming the buzzworthy confrontation scene in ABS-CBN’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I got exhausted': Lea Salonga on BTS 'Permission To Dance' concert

'I got exhausted': Lea Salonga on BTS 'Permission To Dance' concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Broadway star Lea Salonga congratulated K-Pop sensation BTS for a successful concert recently. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Michael Bubl&eacute; explains why he gave his grandfather&rsquo;s house to Filipina caregiver

Michael Bublé explains why he gave his grandfather’s house to Filipina caregiver

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Canadian singing sensation Michael Bublé explained why he gave his grandfather’s house to his Filipina caregiver...
Entertainment
fbtw
Grimes reveals second child with Elon Musk nicknamed 'Y'

Grimes reveals second child with Elon Musk nicknamed 'Y'

By Marane A. Plaza | 12 hours ago
Musician Grimes was forced to reveal that she had a second child with tech billionaire Elon Musk, after their new...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pop star, homemaker: Sarah Geronimo shares baking, cooking hacks

Pop star, homemaker: Sarah Geronimo shares baking, cooking hacks

By Marane A. Plaza | 12 hours ago
Always one to veer away from talking about personal life, pop star Sarah Geronimo is now sharing how she is still adjusting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with