Ruffa Gutierrez to graduate from college this July

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 4, 2022 | 6:00pm
Beauty queen-actress Ruffa Gutierrez
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ruffa Gutierrez is set to graduate from college on July. 

In an episode of “It’s Showtime,” Ruffa was asked why she’s absent the day before the episode. 

“Naku, nag-aaral ako. I had academic deadlines! Practicum ko na. Tomorrow ang last day ko,” Ruffa answered. 

“I’m graduating college in July,” she added.

 

 

Ruffa said that it’s never too late to finish one's education. 

“At least hindi na lang ako high school graduate. Pero, excuse me, 13 years old naman nagtatrabaho na ako, ‘di ba? It’s never too late!” she stressed.

Ruffa is taking up Bachelor of Arts Degree majoring in Communication Arts under the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program of Philippine Women’s University.

Ruffa revealed last May 2021 that she has gone back to her studies after 34 years in showbiz.

"You’re never too old to chase your dreams," the 47-year-old star wrote on Instagram.

"I am both humbled and excited to share with you that I am currently enrolled in The Philippine Women’s University to pursue a Bachelor of Arts Degree majoring in Communication Arts under the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP)."

