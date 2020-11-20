â€˜Itâ€™s OK to be OAâ€™: Pauleen Luna on caring for â€˜high riskâ€™ Vic Sotto, Talitha

‘It’s OK to be OA’: Pauleen Luna on caring for ‘high risk’ Vic Sotto, Talitha

MANILA, Philippines — If there is someone TV host Pauleen Luna would like to have as guest in her TV5 show “Chika, BESH! Basta Everyday Super Happy,” it would be no other than her husband, comedian Vic Sotto.

But alas, Vic cannot go out of the house yet because the 66-year-old “Eat Bulaga” host is immuno-compromised.

“Marami kaming mga pausok sa bahay. Mga anti-virus, anti-bacteria. Bawat sulok ng bahay may alcohol,” Pauleen shared how she takes care of Vic and their daughter Talitha in a recent telephone interview with Philstar.com.

Apart from being the one who does their family’s grocery runs and other errands, Pauleen is also the one disinfecting anything that goes into their home.

“Whenever I come from taping, ‘di talaga ako pumapasok agad ng bahay. Actually, lahat ng gamit bago ko ibalik sa loob ng bahay, dini-disinfect ko. Mahirap na, dalawa kasi ‘yung high-risk sa bahay. I took this job so I have to be responsible.”

She is happy that her TV5 show follows “very strict safety protocols” that gives her family some peace of mind.

“Nu’ng nag-taping na kami, okay naman. We feel very safe. Also, it was very very fun, light… nakaka-engganyo mag-taping.”

To not get bored in the house, she shared that Talitha spends some time in the park, playground, and sometimes, swimming in their subdivision's country club.

“It’s very challenging because Talitha is very friendly and she’s missing her friends,” Pauleen enthused.

“Interaction is very important because it teaches kids to be strong, not to be selfish, to care for other kids. Sa totoo lang, nakakahinayang kasi sayang ‘yung oras na hindi sila natututo ng mga gan’ung bagay.”

For other moms taking care of their own family members who are considered as “high-risk” in getting infections such as COVID-19, Pauleen said it is always “okay” to be “OA” (overacting).

“I think the moms right now, we’re in our OA, praning stage, which is the right thing, the best way right now. Lahat ng mga nanay gagawin nila lahat para maprotektahan ang pamilya nila,” she assured other moms.

She advised other moms to stay strong and keep the faith for their loved ones.

“Kapit lang, hindi naman talaga gan’un kadali, actually, lalo na maging nanay… Let’s pray maging healthy na ang lahat, mawala na ang virus and one day it will all come back and we’ll contemplate on our lives while naka-quarantine tayo.”

Watch Pauleen every day on “Chika, BESH! Basta Everyday Super Happy” on its new timeslot, every 7:30 a.m., Mondays to Fridays on TV5.

TV5 stars in the new normal

The new normal brought by the pandemic is ushering in new habits on the set. Stars wear face masks and face shields and practice social distancing.

Unlike before when stars hop from one location to the next, shooting is confined in one area, where everyone is locked for a certain period of time.

There seems to be no major problem adjusting to these changes, if we are to judge the way new TV5 stars Ian Veneracion, Gloria Diaz and Ariel Ureta are talking about it.

Ian, star of the family sitcom “Oh My Dad” (with Dimples Romana, Sue Ramirez, Louise Abuel and Adrian Lindayag, directed by Jeffrey Jeturian) said they can finish more episodes because location is limited to one area only.

Shooting gaps, which he experienced before, no longer exist under the new setup. This saves a lot of time and effort.

Gloria Diaz agreed that the new normal offers more perks.

“We don’t stay long on the set because everybody wants to do what they have to do ASAP (as soon as possible),” the former Miss Universe said.

Her co-star, Ariel Ureta, thinks work on the set is more efficient.

He recalled that unlike before, when they stayed in air-conditioned tents while waiting for their turn to face the camera, today’s stars gather in one centralized place. This way, coordination is better, and everyone saves precious time.

The challenge, he noted, is in not getting sick.

Other new TV 5 shows produced by former Negros Occidental Rep. Albee Benitez’s Brightlight Productions are:

“Sunday Noontime Live,” directed by Johnny Manahan, a Sunday noontime musical variety show hosted by Piolo Pascual, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray together with Maja Salvador, Donny Pangilinan and Jake Ejercito

“I Got You,” directed by Dan Villegas, a romance drama series starring young and versatile actors Beauty Gonzales, Jane Oineza and RK Bagatsing.

“Sunday Kada,” a comedy show for Sunday viewing directed by Edgar Mortiz featuring Jayson Gainza, Ritz Azul, Wacky Kiray, Miles Ocampo, Daniel Matsunaga, Jerome Ponce, Josh Colet, Sunshine Garcia, Jhen Maloles and Badji Mortiz.

“Lunch Out Loud,” a noontime variety show full of fun games and surprises, hosted by Billy Crawford, Alex Gonzaga, Wacky Kiray, K Brosas, Bayani Agbayani, KC Montero and Macoy Dubs

“Rated Korina,” a news magazine and lifestyle show that features stories from various walks of life, hosted by veteran broadcaster Korina Sanchez-Roxas.

TV5 Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan says the network’s doors are open; offering alternative jobs for displaced workers in the entertainment industry. He explained that among TV5’s priorities is to give a helping hand and keep people afloat amid the pandemic. — Reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

RELATED: Catriona Gray shares details about new TV5 show, Sam Milby