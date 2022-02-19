

















































 
























^


 













 



 




Entertainment
 
Mikael Daez gets to host own infotainment show
 


Jerry Donato - The Philippine Star
February 19, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Mikael Daez gets to host own infotainment show
Mikael on being the main host of GMA 7’s The Best Ka!: ‘I enjoy acting, I really do. But I also enjoy hosting, especially when I’m with my wife (Megan Young, who will appear as co-host in the show’s pilot episode). I think you will find a different side of me. I’m coming in as me, as Mikael. Definitely, I’m having a lot of fun.’
STAR / File
 


Mikael Daez is taking a breather from small-screen acting as he steps into the main host role of The Best Ka!, which premieres tomorrow at 3:50 p.m. on GMA 7. It’s his first time to host a full TV show, although Mikael shows his gift for gab in news segments and in the podcast, Behind Relationship Goals, with wife Megan Young (Miss World 2013).


His charisma and confidence as an actor, shown in previous works like in the comedy Alex and Amie and family drama Love of my Life, will help him find his foothold or niche in TV hosting.


“I have done a lot of teleseryes. I enjoy acting, I really do,” replied Mikael when asked about this welcome change and manna from showbiz heaven in a virtual press conference. “The previous teleserye, Love of my Love was very enjoyable for me to do and memorable. But I really also enjoy hosting, especially when I’m with my wife. During the pandemic and the lockdowns, me and my wife were hosting a lot virtually and we were recording a lot. So, I guess our experiences together (ay) mailalabas na rin namin sa GMA, in a TV show. I’m really, really excited. If you’ve seen the trailer, you’re going to see snippets of me and my wife interacting and I’m excited for the Kapuso to see our interactions.”


For the pilot episode, Mikael will be joined by Megan as his guest co-host. Working within the infotainment genre, the young couple will present different Guinness World Records from the Philippines and the world. This boils down to one thing: Featuring record-breaking, awe-inspiring and mind-blowing content. Thus, the title is The Best Ka!.


“We’re featuring world records, which is the best of the best and I guess yung awe factor, the excitement factor, the aliw factor of knowing ‘OK, what is the best in the world,” said he, who also described the show a comedy infotainment, based on the introduction done during the media call, ‘then dinadagdagan pa natin ng konting pagiging bibo ng hosts, pagsasayaw ng hosts, I guess it’s a confluence of all these things.”


The Best Ka! has given Mikael the chance to work with Dear Uge director Tata Betita, and the team behind one of his early shows, Ismol Family. “I worked with them for two and a half years. I know them well and they know me well as well,” said he.


As for the fine details of his work, Mikael shared: “Kami yung bubwelo dun sa audience, papunta mismo dun sa feature (Me and my wife will hype up their interest leading to the feature). I guess yung ginawa nung writers, si direk Ta and the whole staff was yung pagbwelo na yun in-inject-an nila ng creativity, comedy, good vibes, fun vibes (The writers, the director and the whole staff put creativity, comedy, good and fun vibes in it).” One can compare it to a pre-chorus that prepares the listeners to the song’s chorus and in some extent builds up its main energy.


“Natuwa ako dun ‘coz it allows me to enjoy and play, our hope is ma-enjoy at ma-enganyo rin yung Kapuso audience natin ‘pag nakita nila,” added he, who could also attest to the fun the creative and production people had while taping for The Best Ka! and everyone’s openness for collaboration, among the host, the writers and the director, for instance.


“You can see people experimenting,” shared he. “For me, as a creative, yun yung pinakamasaya, sobrang collaboration lang, nanduon kami on set about to tape a certain scene or a certain sketch or a certain part and I’m like ‘Alam mo direk, subukan natin ito,’ and (he tells me), ‘Miks, subukan mo rin ito.’ So, parang (there’s) a lot of creativity and collaboration going on and I couldn’t ask for more.”


Being the face of an infotainment show reminds Mikael of his understanding about hosting, in which he learned from director Freddie Santos.


“Ikaw yung naghahatid ng main part ng program to the audience,” said he, “As a host, you’re the presenter and the bridge, tulay ka para swabe yung paghatid ng impormasyon dun sa audience and nakakatuwa dahil suportado yung konsepto na yun ng buong team (what’s good about it is, the entire team supports the concept)… I think that you’ll find a different side of me. Dun sa trailer pa lang, you can see me dancing and people know that I don’t dance that well… They’ll find out different quirks about me.”


For sure, Mikael’s cool, calm, collected side, plus the fun, smart persona will be seen in the show, as being previewed in his content on social media like vlogs and TikToks.


“First time yata na lalabas yung side na ‘to dun sa isang hosting show,” said the host. “Siyempre, they’ve seen snippets of it as a character in Ismol Family, as a character in Bubble Gang. Pero dito sa The Best Ka!, I’m coming in as me, as Mikael. So, I guess ibang side naman ang makikilala ng Kapuso natin… Definitely, I’m having a lot of fun.”


Acting project-wise, Mikael was also inquired about the TV series, to be headlined by him and Megan, that Kapuso audiences can add to their “entertainment fare.” The actor-host gave everyone an update by saying that “there was something lined up for us. But the thing is, I think with all the external factors, ang daming na-shu-shuffle. So, right now, we really just wait for the call. If there’s a text (saying) ‘OK, mag-start na tayo,’ then we’ll start na. It just so happens na ito pa yung nauna, yung The Best Ka!... we just wait.”


For now, viewers get to enjoy the husband-and-wife tandem of Mikael and Megan in the premiere of The Best Ka! as well as the TV host in Mikael.


 










 









MIKAEL DAEZ

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







How celebrities keep their marriages together







How celebrities keep their marriages together



By Nathalie Tomada |
1 day ago 


It’s the love month and nothing could be more fitting a time to learn how relationships stay strong and last long. From...








Entertainment
fbtw







 





Valentine's 2022: Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval seen together in Leyte hotel







Valentine's 2022: Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval seen together in Leyte hotel



By Marane A. Plaza |
4 days ago 


Aljur Abrenica and AJ Raval were seen together in a hotel in Tanauan, Leyte today, Valentine's Day, as photos of the...








Entertainment
fbtw













'Hey Universe': Michelle Dee among applicants as Miss Universe Philippines extends deadline







'Hey Universe': Michelle Dee among applicants as Miss Universe Philippines extends deadline



By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
1 day ago 


Miss Universe Philippines organization partnered with Kumu Philippines to help determine which of the many applicants will...








Entertainment
fbtw













Kris Aquino's birthday wish: 'Pray for someone both Noy and I love'







Kris Aquino's birthday wish: 'Pray for someone both Noy and I love'



By Marane A. Plaza |
4 days ago 


Kris Aquino shared her birthday wish in a lengthy message on Instagram. 








Entertainment
fbtw













Beatrice Luigi Gomez reveals reason of breakup with ex-GF Kate Jagdon







Beatrice Luigi Gomez reveals reason of breakup with ex-GF Kate Jagdon



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez finally revealed the reason why she and ex-girlfriend Kate Jagdon broke...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Claudia Barretto wants to make it on her own in music







Claudia Barretto wants to make it on her own in music



By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
1 day ago 


Another daughter of Marjorie Barretto and Dennis Padilla is carving a name for herself in the entertainment industry, specifically...








Entertainment
fbtw













Mario Maurer, Baifern Pimchanok recreate 'Crazy Thing Called Love' scene


 




Mario Maurer, Baifern Pimchanok recreate 'Crazy Thing Called Love' scene



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


Thai superstars Mario Maurer and Baifern Pimchanok recreated their heartbreaking scene in the hit movie "Crazy Thing Called...








Entertainment
fbtw













Lea Salonga is&nbsp;latest star to call stop on Asian hate in US






 
Lea Salonga is latest star to call stop on Asian hate in US



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


Filipina Broadway star Lea Salonga joined other Asians calling to stop the hate on Asians in the USA.








Entertainment
fbtw













Paramount Plus to launch a 'Blue's Clues' movie this year







Paramount Plus to launch a 'Blue's Clues' movie this year



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


Paramount Plus is producing a Blue's Clues movie this year, and it will star the three generations of hosts together for a...








Entertainment
fbtw













Miss Philippines Earth 2022 returns to physical pageant, opens applications







Miss Philippines Earth 2022 returns to physical pageant, opens applications



By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
1 day ago 


The Miss Philippines Earth organization and Carousel Productions have marked the opening of the 2022 pageant season...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with