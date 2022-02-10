Jake Ejercito, daughter Ellie recover from COVID-19

Actor Jake Ejercito with daughter Ellie in an Instagram post on Christmas 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Jake Ejercito and daughter Ellie have recovered from COVID-19.

In his recent Star Magic Inside News, Jake revealed that they contracted the dreaded virus experiencing mild symptoms.

“No one is safe and we were just here isolated for 10 days. Fortunately enough, mild symptoms lang naman. Si Ellie had a fever for a few days,” Jake said.

“But sa akin more on sa throat and colds lang. Praise God we’re both okay,” he added.

Jake also said that he is now bonding deeper with his 10-year-old daughter with Andi Eigenmann.

“Kapag nandito lang kami sa Manila, nandito lang kami sa bahay, talagang we bond more deeper and now she’s already 10, syempre mas nagiging more meaningful and mas malalim ang conversation which is something I’ve really been enjoying,” he said.

