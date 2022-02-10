

















































 












^


 













 








Entertainment
 
Jake Ejercito, daughter Ellie recover from COVID-19
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 10, 2022 | 1:46pm





 
Jake Ejercito, daughter Ellie recover from COVID-19
Actor Jake Ejercito with daughter Ellie in an Instagram post on Christmas 2021. 
Jake Ejercito via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Jake Ejercito and daughter Ellie have recovered from COVID-19. 


In his recent Star Magic Inside News, Jake revealed that they contracted the dreaded virus experiencing mild symptoms. 


“No one is safe and we were just here isolated for 10 days. Fortunately enough, mild symptoms lang naman. Si Ellie had a fever for a few days,” Jake said. 


“But sa akin more on sa throat and colds lang. Praise God we’re both okay,” he added. 








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




A post shared by jake ejercito (@unoemilio)







Jake also said that he is now bonding deeper with his 10-year-old daughter with Andi Eigenmann. 


“Kapag nandito lang kami sa Manila, nandito lang kami sa bahay, talagang we bond more deeper and now she’s already 10, syempre mas nagiging more meaningful and mas malalim ang conversation which is something I’ve really been enjoying,” he said. 


RELATEDAndi Eigenmann shares how she lost 50 pounds in 10 months


 










 









JAKE EJERCITO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Julia Barretto, GF of Gerald accused of 'ghosting,' admits afraid of ghosts







Julia Barretto, GF of Gerald accused of 'ghosting,' admits afraid of ghosts



By Jan Milo Severo |
22 hours ago 


Actress Julia Barretto admitted that she’s afraid of ghosts, as she shared her fears while filming her upcoming...








Entertainment
fbtw









 



Toni Gonzaga confirms leaving 'Pinoy Big Brother'







Toni Gonzaga confirms leaving 'Pinoy Big Brother'



By Jan Milo Severo |
22 hours ago 


Kapamilya host Toni Gonzaga confirmed that she will step down as the main host of the ABS-CBN reality show “Pinoy Big...








Entertainment
fbtw













'Kilatising mabuti ang bawat pulitiko': Angel Locsin encourages followers to evaluate candidates thoroughly







'Kilatising mabuti ang bawat pulitiko': Angel Locsin encourages followers to evaluate candidates thoroughly



By Jan Milo Severo |
20 hours ago 


Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin asked her followers to do research on aspiring leaders before casting their votes in the upcoming...








Entertainment
fbtw













 Gary Valenciano reveals it is his first time to vote ever this coming May







Gary Valenciano reveals it is his first time to vote ever this coming May



By Jan Milo Severo |
21 hours ago 


Kapamilya star Gary Valenciano revealed that the upcoming national elections 2022 will be his first time to vote ever.








Entertainment
fbtw













Miss Universe Philippines launches 'Spreading Kindness' campaign following Cheslie Kryst death







Miss Universe Philippines launches 'Spreading Kindness' campaign following Cheslie Kryst death



By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
2 days ago 


The Miss Universe Philippines organization has just launched its #SpreadingKindness campaign, which aims to encourage healthy,...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









One proud momma: Marian Rivera shares Zia&rsquo;s toddler milestones, signs of good nutrition




 Sponsored 






One proud momma: Marian Rivera shares Zia’s toddler milestones, signs of good nutrition



By Euden Valdez |
3 hours ago 


With todo-protection, Marian River-Dantes is proud and happy to share Zia’s milestones and signs of good nutrition....








Entertainment
fbtw













Angelina Jolie, at US Capitol, presses for domestic violence law







Angelina Jolie, at US Capitol, presses for domestic violence law



5 hours ago 


Film star Angelina Jolie was back on Capitol Hill Wednesday pleading with US lawmakers to immediately...








Entertainment
fbtw













Elisse finds fulfillment as mom, shares dream wedding







Elisse finds fulfillment as mom, shares dream wedding



By Bot Glorioso |
14 hours ago 


Mothering takes effort — physically, mentally and emotionally. But Elisse Joson is not one to complain.








Entertainment
fbtw













Julia Barretto remains unfazed under the inquisitive public eye







Julia Barretto remains unfazed under the inquisitive public eye



By Boy Abunda |
14 hours ago 


Julia on what’s next for her: ‘I’m so scared. I can’t believe I just said that now. I’m scared...








Entertainment
fbtw













Bianca Umali shares peek at lead role in upcoming HBO series 'Halfworlds' season 3







Bianca Umali shares peek at lead role in upcoming HBO series 'Halfworlds' season 3



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


Kapuso star Bianca Umali shared a glimpse of what's behind the scenes of HBO Asia's upcoming "Halfworlds" season 3, where...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended




 









 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with