Morissette & Daveâ€™s love story: From rooftop dates to secret wedding

Morissette & Dave’s love story: From rooftop dates to secret wedding

The Morissette Amon-Dave Lamar wedding, which they managed to keep away from the prying eyes of the public and more so, from the steadily-curious and inquisitive entertainment press, happened last June 28 at the Netherlands-inspired Old Grove Farmstead in Lipa, Batangas

Asia’s Phoenix Morissette Amon was a blushing and beautiful June bride.

The couple’s 15-minute “wedding film” uploaded on YouTube includes footage from the wedding, the original songs they collaborated on, recorded and will release together starting with their duet of Up and Away, as well as interesting anecdotes about their romance.

Morissette started by asking questions to Dave. “Bowby, you have a question? Parang kinakabahan ka,” she told him and they both broke into laughter. Bowby is apparently her term of endearment with Dave.

“Kinakabahan nga ako,” he smilingly admitted.

“Chill. I’m going to be nice. What made you realize I was the one you wanted to spend the rest of your life with?” Morissette asked Dave.

“Ang intense ng tanong,” he readily commented, but nonetheless gave his honest answer, as the second track, True North, played on.

“I think it was the kind of friendship that we developed after The Voice,” Dave disclosed. “Like going to the States and conversing with you in that way. You were one of the people who would respond and hold a conversation with me.”

Both Morissette and Dave became contestants on ABS-CBN’s The Voice Philippines in 2013 and they were under Team Sarah Geronimo.

“What people don’t know, I’ve known you even before The Voice,” she disclosed. “We met on TV5 back in 2011. We were not super close, but we did a cover (Before It Explodes) and then we lost touch.

“When you told me you got into the Blind Auditions (for The Voice), we got into the same team. I was just thrilled that you were there. I felt comfortable I was with someone I already knew. Out of everyone there.”

Even when Dave was in the US and they were on different time zones, the two still kept in touch. “When I’d have problems or just everything I was going through in life, I wasn’t that kind of person who would really share to anyone,” Morissette shared.

Early on in their relationship, Morissette and Dave had “rooftop dates,” since she was hardly allowed to go out. So, the times he came to Manila for a visit, they would always meet on the rooftop.

“It has not been an easy ride,” Dave allowed. “Just everything that we’ve done with the music and being able to finally write together and do all those things na dati pinag-uusapan lang natin.”

For her part, Morissette thinks it’s so easy for her to say she wouldn’t be where she is right now if it weren’t for her Bowby. “You’re really the person who helped me grow,” Morissette revealed. “You challenged me and brought me out of my comfort zone. You were able to lead me to the best life and that’s a life with Jesus.”

Dave told her, “What I love is you complement me in my weaknesses and I complement you in your weaknesses and we challenge each other in many different ways. I’m just so blessed to have you in my life and I’m excited to have you for the rest of my life.”

Morissette assured Dave: “We’re gonna be making each other kulit and reklamo, but we’ll get by. Thank you, Bowby. I love you.”

There was a drizzle on the day they exchanged “I do’s.” Only the closest friends, family and loved ones of Morissette and Dave were present in the June 28 wedding. Her Stages manager, David Cosico, as well as her mentor, Audie Gemora, Moira de la Torre and hubby Jason Marvin, singer-actor Tim Pavino were among the guests.

“If there’s one thing I can really describe our story, everything was definitely God’s plan,” Morissette attested.

“It has been an amazing journey,” Dave granted. “So many ups and downs. So many moments to just really look back on. Hindi ka talaga makakapag-yabang. Ang masasabi mo lang, ‘God brought us here.’ It was only because of God why we are here.”

Dave acknowledged Morissette literally had to give up everything. “And I don’t take that for granted.”

Luna, a song they both rendered in Morissette’s recent Phoenix concert, which will have a repeat on Feb. 5, was also played in the wedding film.

“I vow to be the music to your lyrics, the rhythm to your blues, the cream to your coffee, the peanut to your butter, the fire to your ember, the sun to your sky, the stars to your moon, the smile to your tear. And finally, I vow to always be your best friend, your safe place, your home. Finally, this day has come that I can officially call myself your wife.”

The suit and gown by the couple were by Michael Leyva. The images are by Nice Print Photo and the video is by Treehouse Story.

The latest project of the couple is a musical collaboration, a four-track EP (extended play) that included the original songs they performed in the wedding video. They are releasing the songs under the artist name, From the Sea.