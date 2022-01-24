

















































 
























Karen Davila lauds Jessica Soho, recalls being trolled for Duterte interview
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 24, 2022 | 1:13pm





 
ABS-CBN broadcaster Karen Davila
ABS-CBN / Released
 


MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya anchorwoman Karen Davila praised Kapuso news pillar Jessica Soho for her work in GMA News' presidential interviews. 


Davila noted the importance of doing interviews with journalists, focusing on questions that are "revealing the true character of the candidate."  


Karen quipped on Twitter, “KUDOS Maam Jess! The questions centered on revealing the true character of the candidate. Kaya po mahalaga na mag-pa interview sa mga mamamahayag. Mas mahirap po magpatakbo ng Pilipinas kaysa humarap sa mamamahayag.”


She also recalled her professional relationship with Soho. "On a side note, I call her ‘Maam Jess’ because she was one of my first bosses in GMA7’s Brigada Siete pa- circa 1994-95ish!” 


 




 


Karen also mentioned her thrill about the Kapamilya network's own presidential interviews, “I am excited for the @ABSCBNNews Debates & Interviews and I wish all other networks well! Media stands together in calling our candidates into account."


The way Davila lauded Soho is noteworthy, especially after the controversial interview decline of presidential bet and former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., accusing the Kapuso newswoman of being "biased."


Related: ‘Unfortunate’: GMA reacts to Bongbong Marcos’ ‘biased’ claims vs Jessica Soho


“We believe her questions will just focus on negativity about BBM which the UniTeam dislike,” said Marcos’ spokesperson Vic Rodriguez in a statement.


“The questions are tough because the job of the presidency is tough,” GMA Network said in response.


“It is unfortunate that Mr. Marcos has chosen to decline the invitation extended by the network to participate in ‘The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews,’ even as four other aspirants… have chosen to participate and take the opportunity to explain their advocacies to the public,” GMA added in a statement.


The broadcast giant also stressed that throughout her career, Soho has consistently been named the most trusted media personality in the Philippines by both local and foreign organizations, which it noted is a testament to her embodiment of the GMA News and Public Affairs’ standard of having no bias.


Karen also stressed the importance of media interviews during presidential elections. 


She posted on Twitter, "The presidency is not only about competence & vision but also about character. Interviews with journalists help peel the layers for voters to get to know candidates. Bawat mamamahayag, may kanya kanyang istilo ng pagtatanong at nakakatulong lahat ito sa pagpili kung sino iboboto."


"I remember noong 2016 Presidential debates, we were trolled, bashed & accused for being ‘biased’ for asking then Mayor Duterte certain Qs. Kapag binalikan ang mga tanong at sagot, he gave a glimpse of what was to come. That’s why facing the media is critical," she reminded her followers.


"Candidates must remember - when journalists ask ‘tough or hard’ questions, they are doing the public good. We don’t go home personally hating a candidate. Trabaho lang. The Presidency is no joke. The country & our children’s future is at stake."


RELATED: Boy Abunda in 'no holds barred' interview with BBM after Jessica Soho no-show


 










 









