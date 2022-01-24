

















































 
























Boy Abunda in 'no holds barred' interview with BBM after Jessica Soho no-show
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 24, 2022 | 10:50am





 
Boy Abunda in 'no holds barred' interview with BBM after Jessica Soho no-show
TV host Boy Abunda
ABS-CBN / Released
 


MANILA, Philippines —  "Asia's King of Talk" Boy Abunda is making his TV comeback as he goes face-to-face with five of the country's presidential aspirants on "The Boy Abunda Talk Channel" on YouTube and Kapamilya Channel. The episodes are running from January 24 to 28.


"The 2022 Presidential One-On-One Interviews with Boy Abunda" is poised to "pick the minds" of the presidential bets on the most pressing and relevant issues affecting the nation today. Boy sits down one-on-one with each of the five leaders to get to know them and their platforms, in the hopes of guiding the Filipino voters in making the big decision of choosing the next president of the Philippines.


The series will include former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., whose episode is scheduled to run on January 25, Tuesday. This comes after the presidential candidate's controversial absence during GMA Network's "Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews." From Facebook and Youtube figures alone, the three-hour long "Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews" produced by GMA News was watched by over three million people.


The week-long special, presented by ABS-CBN and E.R.A., will also feature Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson (January 24, Monday), Vice President Leni Robredo (January 26, Wednesday), Manila Mayor Isko Moreno (January 27, Thursday), and Sen. Manny Pacquiao (January 28, Friday). 


Boy's show promises "to grill" each of the five presidential candidates on "no-holds-barred" questions about their positions and perspectives on the various issues confronting the country today.


"The 2022 Presidential One-On-One Interviews with Boy Abunda" will first stream on "The Boy Abunda Talk Channel" on YouTube from January 24 to 28 at 6 p.m., and will air at 11 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel. More interview specials will be seen on January 30 and February 6, Sunday, at 11 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel.


RELATED: 'Unfortunate': GMA reacts to Bongbong Marcos' 'biased' claims vs Jessica Soho


 










 









