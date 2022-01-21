McCoy de Leon to return to 'Ang Probinsyano'?; Elisse Joson on McCoy as 'rebound'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Elisse Joson answered the question of partner McCoy de Leon, who asked her if they began their relationship with him as a rebound.

In the actress’ YouTube channel, Elisse said that she didn’t feel that their relationship started as a rebound because it just naturally flows.

“At that time, natural ‘yung nangya­ring flow sa atin. Kung paano tayo nagkakilala sa loob ng bahay, kung paano nag-evolve ‘yung relationship natin bilang acquaintance. Tapos naging confidant, naging more than friends, naging M.U.,” Elisse said.

“Hindi ko naramdaman na rebound. Hindi ko masasabing I was still hurting from a person, pero doesn’t mean na hindi pa ako naka-move on pa doon sa person na ‘yon. Para sa akin, hindi ko masasabing rebound kasi ‘yung naging chemistry natin, nag-flow naman naturally,” she added.

Elisse also told McCoy her most liked trait of her partner.

“Ang pinakagusto ko na natutunan ko sa ‘yo, kapag nag-aaway tayo, gusto mo ayusin agad. Gusto mo ma-fix kaagad ‘yung pinag-usapan,” she said.

