

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
McCoy de Leon to return to 'Ang Probinsyano'?; Elisse Joson on McCoy as 'rebound'
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 21, 2022 | 11:50am





 
 


MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Elisse Joson answered the question of partner McCoy de Leon, who asked her if they began their relationship with him as a rebound.


In the actress’ YouTube channel, Elisse said that she didn’t feel that their relationship started as a rebound because it just naturally flows. 


“At that time, natural ‘yung nangya­ring flow sa atin. Kung paano tayo nagkakilala sa loob ng bahay, kung paano nag-evolve ‘yung relationship natin bilang acquaintance. Tapos naging confidant, naging more than friends, naging M.U.,” Elisse said. 


“Hindi ko naramdaman na rebound. Hindi ko masasabing I was still hurting from a person, pero doesn’t mean na hindi pa ako naka-move on pa doon sa person na ‘yon. Para sa akin, hindi ko masasabing rebound kasi ‘yung naging chemistry natin, nag-flow naman naturally,” she added. 


Elisse also told McCoy her most liked trait of her partner. 



“Ang pinakagusto ko na natutunan ko sa ‘yo, kapag nag-aaway tayo, gusto mo ayusin agad. Gusto mo ma-fix kaagad ‘yung pinag-usapan,” she said. 


Watch McCoy de Leon's full "Slam Book" interview premiering today, January 21, 6 p.m., only on Philstar.com and Philstar News' Facebook and YouTube channel.


RELATED: 'Pano magpa-cute kay crush?' McCoy de Leon gives tips


 










 









ELISSE JOSON
MCCOY DE LEON
MCLISSE
SLAM BOOK

















Philstar






















 


    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Ryza Cenon, Kim Atienza offer to bail out Lolo Narding arrested for allegedly stealing mangoes 
play









Ryza Cenon, Kim Atienza offer to bail out Lolo Narding arrested for allegedly stealing mangoes



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


Actress Ryza Cenon offered to pay the 6,000-peso bail of 80-year-old man Lolo Narding Floro, who had gone viral on social...








Entertainment
fbtw













Why Eat Bulaga remains noontime &lsquo;entertainment staple&rsquo; after 42 years







Why Eat Bulaga remains noontime ‘entertainment staple’ after 42 years



By Jerry Donato |
1 day ago 


Like one’s comfort food, Eat Bulaga remains a noontime “entertainment staple” among Filipinos, mula Aparri...








Entertainment
fbtw













Friend zone no more? Julie Anne San Jose on possible relationship with Rayver Cruz







Friend zone no more? Julie Anne San Jose on possible relationship with Rayver Cruz



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


Kapuso star Julie Anne San Jose revealed that she’s open to the possibility of a romantic relationship with her best...








Entertainment
fbtw













'Pano magpa-cute kay crush?' McCoy de Leon gives tips 
play






 Exclusive 






'Pano magpa-cute kay crush?' McCoy de Leon gives tips



By Jan Milo Severo |
22 hours ago 


Kapamilya actor McCoy de Leon had advice for the people who wanted to get noticed by their crushes. 








Entertainment
fbtw













Lian Paz opens up on blended family life with John Cabahug







Lian Paz opens up on blended family life with John Cabahug



By Nathalie Tomada |
13 hours ago 


Former actress and EB Babe Lian Paz recently opened up about family life, marriage plans and finding her forever match in...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









First look at 'Bridgerton' season 2







First look at 'Bridgerton' season 2



By Marane A. Plaza |
2 hours ago 


Netflix unveiled teaser images of the upcoming looks in the second season of hit erotic series Bridgerton.&nbs...








Entertainment
fbtw













Britney Spears to have full control over her money, LA judge rules







Britney Spears to have full control over her money, LA judge rules



By Marane A. Plaza |
2 hours ago 


Pop superstar Britney Spears will finally have full control over her money after 13 years of "abusive" conservatorship, a Los...








Entertainment
fbtw













The return of the musical as film







The return of the musical as film



By Baby A. Gil |
13 hours ago 


Who would have thought it would happen? 








Entertainment
fbtw













Reroute&rsquo;s award- winning actors  intimidate, inspire Cindy Miranda







Reroute’s award- winning actors intimidate, inspire Cindy Miranda



By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
13 hours ago 


Viva actress Cindy Miranda felt like she won the lottery when she learned that she would be working with award-winning actors...








Entertainment
fbtw













Bigger BTS pop-up store now open in Manila







Bigger BTS pop-up store now open in Manila



By Marane A. Plaza |
22 hours ago 

 
With the huge success of the BTS pop-up store last year, "BTS Pop-up: Space of BTS" is now available at SM Megamall








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with