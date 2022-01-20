

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
Comedian Don Pepot dies of COVID-19
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 20, 2022 | 12:10pm





 
Comedian Don Pepot dies of COVID-19
Veteran comedian Don Pepot
Michael Fajardo via Facebook
 


MANILA, Philippines — Veteran comedian Ernesto Fajardo, popularly known as Don Pepot, passed away last Tuesday due to acute respiratory failure due to COVID-19. He was 88.


In a Facebook post of Don Pepot's son, Michael Fajardo confirmed that the comedian had COVID-19. 


“Our beloved Ernesto 'Don Pepot' Fajardo passed away yesterday at 8:32pm due to acute respiratory failure; covid confirmed critical. His wake will be at Solennelle Funeral Homes at Valenzuela, along Maysan Road," Michael wrote yesterday. 


He announced that his father's wake will be open to the public on January 22. 


 




 


"Eternal rest grant unto him O'Lord. May his soul rest in peace. We love you, papang!" he wrote.   


Don Pepot worked with different comedians such as Dolphy, Redford White, Babalu, and more, in different comedy movies. His last movies were “Enteng Kabisote” with Vic Sotto and “Agimat” with Bong Revilla almost a decade ago. 


 










 









DON PEPOT

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Paulo & Janine: What&rsquo;s the real score?







Paulo & Janine: What’s the real score?



By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
2 days ago 


Aside from Cherry Pie Picache and Edu Manzano’s rekindled romance that developed on the set of the ABS-CBN series Marry...








Entertainment
fbtw













Francine Diaz, manager deny romance with Andrea Brillantes' love team partner Seth Federlin







Francine Diaz, manager deny romance with Andrea Brillantes' love team partner Seth Federlin



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


Kapamilya actress Francine Diaz clarified that she’s not in a relationship now following rumors about the alleged love...








Entertainment
fbtw













Britney Spears issues cease, desist letter vs sister Jamie Lynn







Britney Spears issues cease, desist letter vs sister Jamie Lynn



By Marane A. Plaza |
21 hours ago 


Britney Spears issued a cease and desist letter to her younger sibling Jamie Lynn Spears after the latter's...








Entertainment
fbtw













Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles, kids test positive for COVID-19







Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles, kids test positive for COVID-19



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


Celebrity couple Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles, together with their kids, tested positive for COVID-19. 








Entertainment
fbtw













Reese Lansangan is Levi&rsquo;s Philippines first-ever &lsquo;music project&rsquo; mentor 
play






 Sponsored 






Reese Lansangan is Levi’s Philippines first-ever ‘music project’ mentor



5 days ago 


Levi’s® Music Project, a brand-initiated global campaign, is bringing the youth of today a world of open self-expression...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Albie Casi&ntilde;o describes what it&rsquo;s like living with ADHD







Albie Casiño describes what it’s like living with ADHD



By Nathalie Tomada |
12 hours ago 


Albie Casiño said he’s always been open about having attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, but it was through...








Entertainment
fbtw













TuneCore to help more Pinoy artists reach global audience







TuneCore to help more Pinoy artists reach global audience



By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
12 hours ago 


The gap in the revenue-sharing of the music business and the fast-evolving online music distribution has paved the way for...








Entertainment
fbtw













AJ Raval to start shooting 'Scorpio Nights 3'







AJ Raval to start shooting 'Scorpio Nights 3'



By Jan Milo Severo |
18 hours ago 


Sexy actress AJ Raval is set to film the remake of legendary director Peque Gallaga's classic movie "Scorpio Night."








Entertainment
fbtw













Grammy Awards 2022 announces new date, venue







Grammy Awards 2022 announces new date, venue



By Marane A. Plaza |
22 hours ago 


The Grammys ceremony this year was pushed back from its initial January 31 to a new date on April 3 due to post-holidays COVID-19...








Entertainment
fbtw













'Single&rsquo;s Inferno' star Song Ji Ah apologizes for wearing 'fake' designer items







'Single’s Inferno' star Song Ji Ah apologizes for wearing 'fake' designer items



By Marane A. Plaza |
23 hours ago 


Song Ji Ah, the breakout star of Korean dating-reality TV show "Single’s Inferno", wrote an apology letter after admitting...








Entertainment
fbtw









 
Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with