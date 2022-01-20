Comedian Don Pepot dies of COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran comedian Ernesto Fajardo, popularly known as Don Pepot, passed away last Tuesday due to acute respiratory failure due to COVID-19. He was 88.

In a Facebook post of Don Pepot's son, Michael Fajardo confirmed that the comedian had COVID-19.

“Our beloved Ernesto 'Don Pepot' Fajardo passed away yesterday at 8:32pm due to acute respiratory failure; covid confirmed critical. His wake will be at Solennelle Funeral Homes at Valenzuela, along Maysan Road," Michael wrote yesterday.

He announced that his father's wake will be open to the public on January 22.

"Eternal rest grant unto him O'Lord. May his soul rest in peace. We love you, papang!" he wrote.

Don Pepot worked with different comedians such as Dolphy, Redford White, Babalu, and more, in different comedy movies. His last movies were “Enteng Kabisote” with Vic Sotto and “Agimat” with Bong Revilla almost a decade ago.