ABS-CBN stars begin 100 days of activities to help Odette survivors

Over 100,000 netizens showered 12 million diamonds when Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) ex-celebrity housemates Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada headlined By Request benefit concert on the popular streaming app kumu.

Alexa and KD, along with host Darla Sauler, engaged their fans for three hours straight and granted song requests to raise funds to provide assistance to 100,000 affected families in areas devastated by super typhoon Odette.

With their banter and revelations, the pair brought so much kilig to netizens that KDLEX BENEFIT CONCERT became a top trending topic on Twitter.

When the kumunetizens reached the target of dropping nine million diamonds, KD had to answer Darla’s fun question about whether he considers Alexa as jojowain or totropahin.

“Alexa has been there for me from the very start. Gets na namin ang isa’t isa kasi we are the same. You’re my best friend talaga. If given the chance, jojowain? Yes,” said KD, who was teased for blushing.

When her turn came to respond, Alexa stated, “Dahil magtropa na kami ni KD, jojowain. Pero nandun pa kami sa tropa. So tignan natin. KD is my type of guy.”

Their responses thrilled netizens, especially the new loveteam’s fans, who flooded the comments sections on the different digital platforms that streamed the fund-raising concert.

Ogie Alcasid with Darla Sauler.

By Request, which began with Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, streams nightly on kumu, YouTube and Facebook with different artists until today, Jan. 18.

A new set of Kapamilya stars take on another set of activities for the next 10 days with the same goal as part of ABS-CBN’s “Tulong-Tulong sa Pag-ahaon: Isang Daan sa Pagtutulungan.”

Both stars were still in the Pinoy Big Brother house when the disaster struck various provinces in the Visayas and Mindanao. Still, in a rare instance, Kuya gave the housemates a glimpse of what was happening in the country.

“Now that I’m here po in the outside world, we get to spread awareness. We get to help the victims of bagyong Odette,” shared KD. “It just feels great. Thank you sa mga supporter namin. Malaking tulong napo iyan.”

Alexa added, “Sa loob pa lang ng bahay ni Kuya, ipinakita na namin ni KD na we are willing to help in any way that we can. So nakakatuwa po na yung KDlex sweethearts namin ay we share the same heart, we share the same thought ng gusto rin nilang makatulong kagaya namin.”

Their fellow ex-celebrity housemate Kyle Echarri, who was the featured artist a few days before them, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to help his kababayans in Cebu through the fund drive.

Kyle recounted how his father had to travel to Cebu on New Year’s Eve to inspect their home for repairs. His father shared photos of the devastation in the city and he was taken aback.

“Sakit sa puso. Sobrang hirap nga at kita sa pictures and videos,” he shared. “We are going through a bad time, but we have fought many battles. It was a rough year to start, but it will only get better.”

When it was his turn to host the concert, Ogie Alcasid was moved by the netizens’ generosity. “God bless your hearts. Ang babait ninyo,” he said, almost breaking into tears. “Nakaka-bless yung pagbibigay. Ganyan tayo mga Pilipino. Nakakatuwa na tayo ay nagtutulungan.”

The By Request concert series entertains audiences, allows them to request songs from their favorite singers, and enables them to donate to the cause via virtual gifts on kumu, Facebook stars, YouTube donate button and QR codes.

Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada.

Yeng Constantino, Moira dela Torre, Darren Espanto, Erik Santos and Gary Valenciano are also scheduled to perform.

“Your donation will reach our kababayans, especially as many are still experiencing difficulties and are in need of our help. Let’s pay it forward. Generosity should not only happen during the holidays. We should share our blessings all year round,” Regine stated.

Those who missed the concerts can also contribute by purchasing Tulong Bag donation vouchers on Lazada and Shopee. A P100 Tulong Bag donation voucher can buy a food pack of rice and canned goods for one person, while a P400 Tulong Family Bag donation voucher can provide food for an entire family for at least three days.

ABS-CBN shows and stars are planning more enjoyable activities for the coming weeks and months. As of Jan. 13, the ABS-CBN Foundation Sagip Kapamilya’s relief operations have already served 72,885 families, thanks to the generosity of various donors.

Donors may also deposit to accounts of ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation, Inc. through BDO (0039302-14711), BPI (4221-0000-27), PNB (1263-7000-4128), GCash, PayMaya and PayPal accounts. International donations may be coursed through abscbnfoundation.org.